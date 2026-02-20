"Safety, Security Of Society Can't Be Ignored": Senior EU Official On AI

As India positions itself at the centre of the global artificial intelligence debate, the AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam marked a defining moment for technology diplomacy between the Global South and advanced economies. Hosting world leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, New Delhi sent out what many described as a clear message: AI must be inclusive, equitable and accessible to all.

Speaking exclusively to NDTV at the summit, European Union Executive Vice President for Tech Sovereignty, Security and Democracy Henna Virkkunen described India's leadership as both timely and transformative.

"This is the first time an AI summit of this scale is taking place in the Global South," Virkkunen said. "India is a very strong global player in digitalisation, and the Prime Minister's message was clear - technology must benefit every citizen, not just a few."

India-EU Ties Get A Strategic Tech Boost

Virkkunen underlined the growing convergence between India and the European Union, calling the summit a "strong signal" for deeper strategic alignment in emerging technologies.

"India and the European Union together represent the world's two largest democracies," she said. "When we work together, particularly in AI and digital infrastructure, the global impact is enormous."

Her remarks come weeks after India and the EU announced a political declaration on the Free Trade Agreement (FTA), ending nearly two decades of negotiations. While formal ratification is pending, the Vice President said the agreement would unlock unprecedented cooperation in AI, semiconductors, high-performance computing and digital public infrastructure.

"AI is one of the key fields where our cooperation will now deepen," Virkkunen said. "We are also working closely on semiconductors, high-performance computing, and interoperability of digital public infrastructure, where India is extremely advanced."

Europe's AI Act And Regulation Debate

As global debates rage over whether AI should be regulated or left to market forces, Virkkunen defended the European Union's risk-based AI Act, which is now being rolled out in phases.

"Most AI systems pose low or no risk," she explained. "But when AI makes decisions that deeply affect people's lives, those systems must meet strict standards and be tested before entering the market."

She rejected claims that regulation stifles innovation, arguing instead that trust is the foundation of technological growth.

"For innovation to succeed, people must trust these technologies," she said. "With AI developing so fast, safety and security of society cannot be ignored."

Disinformation, Deepfakes And Accountability

Disinformation emerged as a central concern during the interview, particularly as AI-generated deepfakes become more sophisticated and widespread.

"Disinformation can lead to violence, riots and serious harm," Virkkunen warned. "Online platforms must take responsibility for the risks they create."

She said the EU's Digital Services Act (DSA) requires platforms to continuously assess and mitigate systemic risks, including the spread of fake news and manipulated content.

"From August, any AI-generated content must be clearly labelled," she said. "People have the right to know when content is created by AI, especially deepfakes that can be extremely misleading."

Asked about enforcement, including recent actions involving major tech companies, Virkkunen was unequivocal.

"If companies want to do business in Europe, they must follow European rules," she said. "We are investigating platforms and imposing fines where necessary to ensure a safe, fair and democratic online environment."

Talent Mobility And Europe's ICT Push

A major outcome of the India-EU engagement has been the launch of Europe's first Legal Mobility Hub in New Delhi, aimed at streamlining pathways for Indian students, researchers and professionals.

"Europe is facing a shortage of skilled ICT professionals," Virkkunen said. "India has exceptional talent. This hub creates legal, transparent pathways that benefit both sides."

She described the initiative as a "live example" of how skills and technology partnerships can be mutually reinforcing.

"It makes it easier for European companies to recruit talent from India, and for Indian professionals to access opportunities in Europe."

Learning From India's Digital Success

Virkkunen praised India's digital public infrastructure, particularly UPI, calling it a model that Europe can learn from.

"India has been extremely impressive in applying new technologies at scale," she said. "There is a lot Europe can learn from India's experience."

She revealed that the EU is working on a pan-European digital wallet, inspired in part by India's interoperable systems.

AI, Security And Ukraine War

On the use of AI, drones and emerging technologies in warfare, particularly in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Virkkunen acknowledged the growing security implications.

"Technology now plays a critical role in defence and security," she said. "AI, cybersecurity, space technologies and drones are changing how wars are fought."

She reiterated Europe's commitment to Ukraine while stressing the need to build its own defence capabilities.

"Europe is investing heavily in these technologies," she said. "This is not just a European concern - it is a global one."

A Human-Centric Vision For AI

As the summit drew to a close, Virkkunen said her biggest takeaway from India was a renewed focus on human-centric AI.

"There is too much focus on who has the biggest computing power or the most powerful models," she said. "The real winners in AI will be those who can capture its benefits for productivity and improve the lives of citizens."

In a world racing for AI dominance, India's hosting of the summit and Europe's endorsement of its inclusive vision may signal a shift away from power politics toward people-centric progress.