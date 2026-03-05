Manipal Academy Of Higher Education Launches Quantum Hub To Boost India's Quantum Hardware Ecosystem

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has launched Quantum-Hub@MAHE (Q-HUB@MAHE) at the Manipal Institute of Technology in Bengaluru to strengthen India's indigenous quantum hardware ecosystem in line with the National Quantum Mission.

The hub is designed as a design-to-deployment platform that will bring together quantum hardware experimentation, deep-tech startup incubation, workforce training, testing infrastructure and translational research.

The facility will initially deploy a 25-qubit dilution refrigeration system for advanced training and experimentation. This will form the first phase of a roadmap aimed at scaling the platform to 150-1,000+ qubit industrial-grade quantum systems.

Unlike vendor-locked platforms, the hub will operate on an open-architecture model, allowing support for indigenous component development and hardware integration.

MAHE has partnered with global and national organisations including QuantrolOx, Bluefors, QBLOX, ConScience and Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC).

The initiative aims to train 100 quantum engineers by December 2026 and is expected to serve as a national testing and measurement gateway.The physical facility is scheduled to be inaugurated in September 2026.