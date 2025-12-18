Bryan Johnson Claims He Hasn't Aged In A Year, Targets Immortality By 2039: "No To Death"

Tech entrepreneur and longevity enthusiast Bryan Johnson says he's on a mission to achieve "immortality" by 2039. The 48-year-old claims that after a year of intense anti-ageing treatments, his biological age has not increased, thanks to cutting-edge therapies and AI. Johnson believes the 14-year timeline is realistic due to emerging medical technologies and the rapid pace of artificial intelligence that can potentially reverse ageing by decades. In a post reflecting on his six-year journey, he called this an "insane moment," noting that his body now functions at the level of an elite 18-year-old for cardiovascular health, fertility, and strength.

He also shared photo comparisons from 2019 to 2025 on X, stating, "One year of time passes and I remain the same biological age...The search for the fountain of youth is the oldest story ever told. It's been the dream of dreamers for millennia but always painfully out of reach. For the first time in the history of life on earth, in just the past 24 months, the window has opened for a conscious being to realistically strive for this goal. It is an absolutely insane moment."

He claimed that immortality isn't an unsolved mystery, arguing that nature already provides examples of how it could work. He pointed to species like the freshwater hydra, which constantly regenerates its cells and shows no signs of ageing, and the “immortal” jellyfish, known for its ability to revert to a younger state and restart its life cycle. He also referenced lobsters, which continue producing telomerase, an enzyme that helps maintain DNA integrity, even as they grow older.

"The freshwater hydra constantly regenerates its own cells and doesn't succumb to senescence. It is effectively ageless. The "immortal jellyfish" (Turritopsis dohrnii) can revert its cells back to a youthful state and restart its life cycle indefinitely. Lobsters produce an especially active form of an enzyme called telomerase that preserves their telomeres and keeps their DNA from degrading as they age. We need to port the software to humans," he explained.

I'm going to try and achieve immortality by 2039.



One year of time passes and I remain the same biological age.



I invite you to join me.



— Bryan Johnson (@bryan_johnson) December 16, 2025

Despite his progress, Johnson admitted to mild-to-moderate hearing loss in his left ear and noted that his brain remains anatomically 42 years old.

Current Strategy and Future Initiatives

To speed up learning, his team is growing thousands of lab-grown clones of his own organs in dishes to test experimental drugs and molecules safely. He acknowledged that while promising therapies exist to turn back the biological clock, some are currently "buggy" and can mistakenly cause cancer and his focus is on refining these technologies.

"Yes, we'll make mistakes. Hopefully they won't be fatal. And of course there's always bad luck to contend with. But I trust in fate and I believe that destiny is going to grant the human race the pleasure of achieving the ultimate: immortality," he added.

He intends to keep sharing his anti-ageing protocols through the Blueprint initiative and encouraged others to be part of what he views as a shared, forward-looking mission. His 2039 target, he said, is meant to inspire a collective commitment to embracing life and challenging the inevitability of death.

Johnson reportedly spends over Rs 18 crore (around $2.2 million) annually on his anti-ageing regimen, which includes a strict diet, exercise, sleep routine, and experimental treatments.