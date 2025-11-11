Anti-Ageing Influencer Bryan Johnson Tries Magic Mushrooms, Shares Experience: 'This Trip...'

Bryan Johnson, the US tech entrepreneur looking to defy death, recently took magic mushrooms as an experiment to halt his biological clock. Johnson took to social media to share the experience, stating he was "just so happy to be alive", having consumed a five-gram dosage of the psychedelic drug.

"Yes, this trip changed me. Probably not as you'd expect. People assume I am fearful of death. I'm not. In my darkest days of depression, I reconciled with death. Need a few days to collect my thoughts. Will share more soon," said Johnson in an X (formerly Twitter) post.

Need a few days to collect my thoughts. Will share more soon. — Bryan Johnson (@bryan_johnson) November 10, 2025

"Also much love to all of you. It weirdly feels like my consciousness is deeply intertwined with yours. Feels like family. You're assholes and terrible. You're also...nah, just mostly assholes and terrible. Still love you all anyways," he later wrote.

A day after the trip, Johnson said life was feeling 'fresh' while his mind felt more nimble and curious. "Life feels fresh today. New thoughts are flowing. My mind feels more nimble and curious. Did my normal morning routine: light in eyes, nutritious breakfast, exercise, sauna, red light. Completed some tests: brain scan + blood samples. Now going to write."

Completed some tests: brain scan + blood samples. Now going to write. — Bryan Johnson (@bryan_johnson) November 10, 2025

Prior to administering the experimental dosage, the Blueprint CEO said he intended to use the drug monthly over a three-month period to investigate its 'longevity effects'. Johnson explained that he would use a series of tests to measure key biological markers, including DNA integrity, cellular ageing, metabolism, protein levels, epigenetics, hormones, brain activity, and organic acids.

After Johnson consumed the drug, his company's co-founder, Kate Tolo, took over his social media handles and chronicled his journey, acting as a trip-sitter,

Johnson's Anti-Ageing Quest

Johnson spends $2 million a year on medical diagnostics and treatments combined with a meticulously crafted regimen of eating, sleeping, and exercising to see if he can slow, and perhaps even reverse, the ageing process.

He is committed full-time to stopping the ageing process, having made a massive fortune in his 30s when he sold his payment processing company to eBay.