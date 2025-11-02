Want Skin Like A Baby? Anti-Ageing Influencer Bryan Johnson Says This Is The Secret

Bryan Johnson, the anti-aging entrepreneur recently shared tips on social media about protecting your skin from the sun, revealing his secrets for maintaining "baby skin" into adulthood. "The sun is definitely good for you and it feels great. Too much of it at the wrong time can also lead to all kinds of photoaging and even cancer," Johnson said in an Instagram post.

Notably, he was reacting to a viral video showing the dramatic effects of prolonged sun exposure. A man who spent over 70 years outdoors had protected his legs but not his arms, resulting in a stark contrast: his arms were deeply tanned, wrinkled, and leathery, while his legs remained relatively unaffected.

"Wow, that is the real real effect of sun. People give me so much s–t. If you want to avoid looking like this when you get older, here's what I would do," he added.

Watch the video here:

Johnson said that the goal is to find a balance with sun exposure, aiming to reap its benefits while avoiding damage. He recommends getting the right dose at the right time to minimise long-term harm.

Moderate sun exposure offers several health benefits, including vitamin D production, stronger bones, bacteria-killing effects, improved sleep, mood boosts, and immune system support. To balance benefits and risks, Johnson advises spending time outdoors when the UV index is low.

The UV index gauges the strength of the sun's ultraviolet radiation and its potential to harm skin cells. The scale ranges from 1 (low risk) to 11+ (extremely high risk). "A rule of thumb I use is getting sun exposure when the UV index is below three," Johnson said, noting that this usually means mornings or evenings.

When the UV index exceeds 3, Johnson uses protective gear like hats and umbrellas to block harmful rays and applies mineral sunscreen that shields against both UVA (premature aging) and UVB (sunburn) rays, avoiding chemical-based sunscreens.

Johnson previously advocated for mineral-based sunscreens on Instagram, citing their lower skin absorption rate and environmental benefits. He emphasiSed the importance of sun protection, warning against the risks of burning.

Many Americans struggle with sun protection. About two-thirds of high school students and one-third of adults get sunburned annually, often leading to severe cases requiring ER visits and costing millions. Sunburns also cause premature aging and increase skin cancer risk. In the US, over 9,500 people are diagnosed with skin cancer daily, and more than two die from it every hour.

Research indicates that severe childhood sunburns increase the risk of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma and melanoma, a less common but more deadly form of skin cancer. Having over five sunburns in a lifetime doubles the risk.