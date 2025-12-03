Anti-Ageing Influencer Bryan Johnson Reveals He Has A Girlfriend, Shares How He Met Her

American anti-ageing influencer Bryan Johnson has revealed that he has been in a long-term relationship with Kate Tolo, the co-founder of his startup Blueprint. In a heartfelt post on X on Tuesday, he said he met Tolo at his brain interface company, Kernel.

The American entrepreneur said they both bonded over a shared passion for neurotechnology. Johnson said their connection was immediate, though they maintained professional boundaries while working closely on his anti-ageing initiative, Project Blueprint.

Talking about Tolo, he said, "What I find most impressive about Kate is her prescience and thoughtfulness. She sees forward, backwards, and side to side. Relative to her, I feel myopic in my awareness of the world. She can see through others, as an X-ray would. She then structures all that information and can package it in simple, understandable terms. In ways that allow for everyone to win."

"She didn't chase fancy brands. Most of her clothing was from the thrift store. It wasn't how she looked but how her mind worked: original, eccentric, entirely her own. She was art," he added about his girlfriend.

Guys…I have a girlfriend.



Now I know what you're thinking…how is it possible that anyone would want to be with me? I understand where you're coming from. I think the answer is: her puzzle piece fits mine.



In my early twenties, I read the biography of the American founding… pic.twitter.com/mEI6NoinmM — Bryan Johnson (@bryan_johnson) December 2, 2025

He also acknowledged that some might wonder why anyone would choose to be with him, partly because of his intense anti-ageing regimen, on which he spends $2 million. He explained that the reason is that their personalities and lives complement each other perfectly, like puzzle pieces fitting together.

He reflected on his early twenties, when he read about John Adams and his wife Abigail, calling it "one of the great partnerships in American history."

"They were intellectually matched, emotionally intertwined, and co-architects of something bigger than themselves. I wanted what they had," he wrote.

Johnson also shared that earlier in life, he had been in a marriage arranged through his Mormon faith. While that marriage was functional, it did not reach the level of partnership he admired in John and Abigail Adams and they got separated after 13 years.

"By the time I was 44, I started reconciling with the possibility of a life without partnership," he said.

Over time, after a-year-and-a-half of unspoken affection, they acknowledged their feelings for each other. Now, Johnson describes Kate as "his Abigail Adams."

"At this point, Kate and I have nearly become one person. We have entire conversations with a single look, sound, gesture or image," he wrote.

"I've wanted this my entire life and impatiently waited 25 years for it to arrive. It's better than anything I imagined. Lucky me, I found my Abigail Adams," he concluded the post.

Earlier, in 2023, during a "Diary of a CEO" podcast with Steven Bartlett, Johnson confirmed that he was single and revealed that finding a partner who accepted his eccentricities had been tough. He said his extreme health regimen made it tough for women to date him.