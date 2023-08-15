Man, 45, Who Spends 2 Million A Year To Stay Young, Says He Is Hard To Date

"I'm single," Bryan Johnson said on a podcast.

Bryan Johnson, the 45-year-old software billionaire who went viral for revealing his expensive medical regimen to be 18 again, has now spoken about his dating life. Mr Johnson said that his extreme health regime makes it tough for women to date him.

Appearing on the Diary of a CEO podcast with Steven Bartlett last week, Mr Johnson confirmed that he is single and revealed that finding a partner who accepts his eccentricities has been tough.

Mr Johnson goes to bed by 8.30 pm, eats 2,250 calories a day between 6 am and 11 am, and has four to five hours of "concentrated thought". Mr Johnson doesn't drink and swallows staggering 111 pills a day.

"I'm single," Bryan Johnson said on a podcast. "In circumstances where I've tried to date, the first thing I do is give them a list of 10 things, like, 'Here are all the things you're going to hate about me, and [all the things that are] going to make me an impossible partner for you.' It's a big deal," he confessed.

Mr Johnson made it clear that he will not be sharing the bed with his partner as he prioritizes shut-eye over a night of snuggling.

"Wake events are very costly - once you get woken up, going back to sleep is very hard - so it's just extremely challenging when you've got to coordinate with another human," said Mr Johnson.

"I've built my life around sleep. That's the opposite of cultural norms; most people will blow their bedtime if they want to go out with friends," he said.

Mr Johnson revealed that one thing that affects his social life is the fact that he doesn't drink. Earlier, he used to drink a glass of wine but later he cut out drinking to avoid the extra calories. He also drank it in the morning with breakfast and isn't much of a conversationalist, New York Post reported.

"My son and I have a protocol in the house where there's no exchange of like, 'Good morning. How are you?' " he said.

"I go to bed early, I wake up early, and I have these four or five hours of concentrated thought where I can think about these really big pictures and try to pull myself out of my situation and just be as sober as possible," he continued.

"I probe myself to deep levels, but you can get knocked off so fast. Someone saying, 'How are you? How was your sleep?' can knock me off," he added.

Mr Johnson made his fortune in his 30s when he sold his payment processing company Braintree Payment Solutions to eBay for $800 million in cash.

In February, Bloomberg published an article on Mr Johnson and his efforts to regain his youth through a rigorous plan that he and his team of doctors call "Project Blueprint".

In the article, he revealed that he is following a daily regimen that he claims has given him the lung capacity and physical endurance of an 18-year-old, the heart of a 37-year-old and the skin of a 28-year-old.



