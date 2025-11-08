German Man Reveals Cleanest Place In India: 'Feels Like European Country'

A German vlogger currently visiting India has gone viral on social media after revealing the 'cleanest' place they have found in their country so far. In the now-viral Instagram video titled, 'Cleanest place I've seen in India', Alex Welder shared his experience of visiting South Goa and how the region was completely different from his preconceived notions about the place.

"This is probably the cleanest place I have been to in India. I always thought Goa is going to be that super party hotspot, lots of tourists and lots of trash. But we've been walking around this beach here in South Goa, and we haven't seen a single piece of trash. This place here is a turtle nesting area. And it is absolutely beautiful," said Welder whilst walking along the Galgibaga beach.

"These are only three local guys we found. They are laughing the entire time looking at the sky. I think they are having a great time, if you know what I mean."

Enchanted by the beauty of the place, Welder even compared it to Europe, stating: "This place doesn't really feel that tropical. Check the trees out here. More like, I am in a European country. You have trash cans here and there. Always a rare find you will appreciate."

Check The Viral Video Here:

Also Read | British Family's Vande Bharat Train Journey Experience Viral: 'These Tickets Cost Us...'

'Prettiest Indeed'

As of the last update, the video had garnered nearly 200,000 views and hundreds of comments, with the majority of users swearing by the beauty of South Goa. Others told Welders to gatekeep South Goa to keep it away from a high influx of tourists.

"South is the beautiful part of Goa. Still not touched by the crazy destruction happening in the North. Hope and pray it remains that way," said one user, while another added: "South Goa is the prettiest indeed, and being a local here, every day is a day by the beach."

A third commented: "Please don't do this mate. With all your good intentions, this will, in fact, be the reason it's screwed up. Please don't take this badly."

A fourth said: "South Goa is much better than North Goa. Please explore the beautiful Dudhsagar Falls in South Goa."