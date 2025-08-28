Singer Enrique Iglesias, Tennis Player Anna Kournikova Expecting Fourth Child: Report

Global pop star Enrique Iglesias and his longtime partner, retired tennis star Anna Kournikova, are expecting their fourth child. According to HOLA, Kournikova is already halfway through her pregnancy and doing well.

The couple, who have been together for over two decades, are already parents to seven-year-old twins Lucy and Nicholas, and five-year-old daughter Mary.

The baby will also mark the ninth grandchild for Iglesias's mother, Spanish socialite Isabel Preysler.

Anna Kournikova's Health Scare

Earlier this year, Anna Kournikova sparked concern when she was photographed in Miami in a wheelchair. At the time, Preysler reassured fans, explaining, "It's nothing serious, just a minor foot injury. It's a small sprain, but you know how painful those can be."

About Anna Kournikova And Enrique Iglesias

Anna Kournikova, once one of the most famous faces in tennis, retired from the sport in 2003 at just 21 due to recurring back and foot injuries. Since then, she has maintained a low profile, focusing on her family and life in Miami. The couple reside in a luxury waterfront mansion in Bay Point, a neighbourhood also home to celebrities such as Jeff Bezos, Tom Brady and Ivanka Trump Kushner.

Iglesias and Kournikova first met in 2001 when she starred in his hit music video Escape.

About Enrique Iglesias's India Concert

Meanwhile, Enrique Iglesias is returning to India after 13 long years for a live show. The singer, best known for his songs such as Hero, Rhythm Divine, Bailamos, and Love To See You Cry, will perform in Mumbai on October 30 at MMRDA Grounds in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex

He last toured the country in 2012 with his Euphoria World Tour, performing in Pune, Gurugram and Bengaluru.

ALSO READ: Anna Kournikova And Enrique Iglesias Simply "Love Being Parents" In Their Life Away From The Spotlight