Exclusive: Neena Gupta Reveals Daughter Masaba's First Reaction After Welcoming A Baby Girl: "She Can Use All My Bags And Jewellery"

Masaba and Satyadeep welcomed the child last week

Exclusive: Neena Gupta Reveals Daughter Masaba's First Reaction After Welcoming A Baby Girl: "She Can Use All My Bags And Jewellery"
Masaba Gupta shared this image. (courtesy: MasabaGupta)
New Delhi:

Neena Gupta, who is a proud grandmother now, shared daughter Masaba's first reaction after her daughter's birth with NDTV.  The film veteran told NDTV's Abira Dhar that Masaba always wished to have a baby girl. "Masaba wanted a girl. The first thing she said was 'Thank God'. She can use all my bags and jewellery," Neena Gupta told NDTV.  Sharing the joy, Neena Gupta told NDTV, "It's still sinking in. I don't know about becoming a grandmother but I know a new member has come. I am taking care of my daughter. I told Masaba,"You take care of your daughter, I'll take care of you."

Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra welcomed a baby girl last week. Announcing the news on Instragram, the couple shared a joint post showing the newborn's tiny feet. The post read, "Our very special little girl arrived on a very special day. " Mentioning the date, the actor wrote, "Masaba and Satyadeep." Take a look:

Days after the baby's arrival, Neena Gupta shared an adorable snap with her granddaughter. Neena Gupta can be seen holding the newborn adorably in the picture. She wrote in the caption, "Meri beti ki beti - Rab rakha (My daughter's daughter. May God protect us)". The comments section was swamped with a whole lot of love.  Nafisa Ali wrote, "Hugs and so happy for all of you." Mrunal Thakur wrote, "Aww congratulations." Tisca Chopra wrote, "Congratulations Neenaji." Take a look:

Neena Gupta won the National Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Sooraj Barjatya's  Uunchai last week. The film veteran wore a pink saree and teamed it up with a halter neck pink blouse. She completed her look with matching flowers in her hair. Neena Gupta's daughter Masaba, who couldn't attend the event in person,  wrote an endearing message for her mom after her big win. Sharing pictures from the ceremony, Masaba wrote, "Will tell my baby NaniJi is the coolest and was winning National Awards since 1994 with flowers in her hair." Take a look:

Masaba Gupta is a fashion designer. She has also featured in Netflix series Masaba Masaba, which is a fictitious take on her personal and professional lives. Neena Gupta also featured in the series.

Neena Gupta is known for roles in movies like Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, Mandi, Utsav, Batwara, to name a few. She has become a regular face on OTT platforms for her performances in highly-praised projects like Masaba Masaba, Panchayet, Made In Heaven.

Masaba Gupta, Neena Gupta, Neena Gupta Granddaughter
