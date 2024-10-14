Neena Gupta Shares First Pic With Granddaughter: "<i>Meri Beti Ki Beti </i>"

Neena Gupta is a proud grandmother now. On Monday, the film veteran shared the first picture of her granddaughter. In the picture, Neena Gupta can be seen holding the newborn adorably. She wrote in the caption, "Meri beti ki beti - Rab rakha (My daughter's daughter. May God protect us)". The comments section was swamped with a whole lot of love. Nafisa Ali wrote, "Hugs and so happy for all of you." Mrunal Thakur wrote, "Aww congratulations." Tisca Chopra wrote, "Congratulations Neenaji." Tara Sharma wrote, "A huge congrats." Nimrat Kaur wrote, "Congratulations Neena Ma'am lots and lots of love and kisses." Take a look:

Neena Gupta's daughter Masaba and Satydeep Misra welcomed their daughter on October 11. On saturday night, they announced the news on Instagram. Masaba shared a cute picture of the baby's feet along with a post that read, "Our very special little girl arrived on a very special day. " Mentioning the date, the actor wrote, "Masaba and Satyadeep." Take a look:

Neena Gupta won the National Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai last week. The film veteran wore a pink saree and teamed it up with a halter neck pink blouse. She completed her look with matching flowers in her hair. Neena Gupta's daughter Masaba, who couldn't attend the event, wrote an endearing message for her mom after her big win. Sharing pictures from the ceremony, Masaba wrote, "Will tell my baby NaniJi is the coolest and was winning National Awards since 1994 with flowers in her hair." The comments section was swamped with congratulatory messages. Dia Mirza wrote, "Most amazing Naani." Bhumi Pednekar posted an emoji. Tisca Chopra wrote, "Neenaji is just love." Take a look:

Masaba Gupta is a fashion designer. She has also featured in Netflix series Masaba Masaba, which is a fictitious take on her personal and professional lives. Neena Gupta also featured in the series.

Neena Gupta is known for roles in movies like Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, Mandi, Utsav, Batwara, to name a few. She has become a regular face on OTT platforms for her performances in highly-praised projects like Masaba Masaba, Panchayet, Made In Heaven.