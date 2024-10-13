Masaba Gupta And Satydadeep Misra Welcome First Child, A Baby Girl. See Announcement Post

Masaba Gupta and her actor-husband Satyadeep Misra are the new parents in town. The couple welcomed their first child - a baby girl on Friday (October 11). The new parents shared the joyful news on social media. They shared a picture featuring a white lotus and a moon set against a blue backdrop, along with their announcement. The post read: "Our very special little girl arrived on a very special day. 11.10.2024. Masaba & Satyadeep."

Masaba Gupta actively shared glimpses of her pregnancy journey on social media. On Instagram, she posted adorable photos capturing her pregnancy diaries. In the first photo, she can be dressed in a blue outfit. Another photo features her food bowl. One of the snapshots showed Masaba dealing with pregnancy struggles, including swollen feet. Captioning the post on Instagram, she wrote, "Life lately has been a series of what can I eat next and staring at pretty home decor."

Masaba announced her pregnancy in April this year by posting a picture with her husband, Satyadeep. In the photo, Masaba is seen sitting on the floor along with her husband, Satyadeep Misra. The fashion designer, dressed in a white robe, looks super happy as she keeps her head on her husband's shoulder. Alongside the post, she wrote a sweet note and asked everyone to send her wishes and banana chips on their way. She wrote, "In other news - Two little feet are on their way to us! Please send love, blessings and banana chips ( plain salted ONLY) #babyonboard #mom&dad."

For the unversed, Masaba and Satyadeep Misra got married in January 2023. They announced their pregnancy in April this year.

On the work front, Masaba is a fashion designer and actor. She was last seen in Modern Love Mumbai. Satyadeep Misra, on the other hand, made his Bollywood debut with No One Killed Jessica. He worked as a corporate lawyer previously. He was recently seen as a senior inspector in Vikram Vedha and was also a part of Mukhbir. His latest outing was Tanaav.