Masaba Gupta On Being Viv Richards's Daughter: "I Could Not Take The Pressure"

Masaba Gupta shared how she was influenced by Viv Richards and wanted to be a version of him

Masaba Gupta felt pressured to carry forward the sport legacy in her family.

Masaba Gupta is an actor and a fashion designer. Did you know that she also played tennis? The founder of House of Masaba recently appeared on Serving It Up With Sania, a talk show by Sania Mirza, an ace tennis player who has won several medals for India.

The fashion designer shared how she felt pressured to take forward the sport legacy in her family. Masaba shared how she could not take the pressure of being daughter of Viv Richards, a retired Antiguan cricketer.

"I Had To Carry The Legacy Of Sport Forward In The Family," Said Masaba Gupta

During the talk show, Mirza asked Masaba, "Was sport a very big part of your life because of your dad in general?"

"I think it was definitely influenced by my dad because, in some way, when I was very young, I felt like I had to carry the legacy of sport forward in the family. I don't know why I felt that pressure. Nobody put it on me, but I just thought so. Just by myself," the fashion designer shared, reflecting on her childhood.

"And I think I really enjoyed seeing how independent he was, how fit he was, how mentally fit he was, and I said I want to be some version of that," added Masaba Gupta, speaking fondly about her Viv Richards.

Masaba Gupta On Being Compared To Her Father

The ace designer also added, "I also failed miserably at it. I just could not take the pressure of being his daughter. I am not used to this. And I thought I would be... you know, they'd let me go because I am playing a different sport."

"But when I went on there, it was like, 'You're just not as good as your father'. I have to say that until I could articulate how that felt, I just kept going. I just kept going and said, 'Let's just keep trying, and one day it will get better,'" she shared.

"And I remember there was one game that my dad came to and it was some state-level match, and I lost so badly. And I was a sore loser," Masaba remembered, adding, "But tennis has taught me so much about life than anything else."

She added tha the game has helped her direct her anger, aggression, frustration into other areas, in a productive way, in her work.

"I am a solo founder, so I know exactly how to talk myself into and out of a situation and all that is thanks to all the tennis I played," she added with a hint of pride.

"Sport does teach you how to be resilient," said Sania Mirza, agreeing with Masaba Gupta.

Sania also confessed to Masaba that one day she will make her son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, talk to her because she feels that he would also experience the same kind of pressure, once he is a little older.

Also Read | How Chamkila Played Cupid In The Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Love Story