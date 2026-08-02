Sabarimala Pilgrims Urged To Delay Travel Amid Heavy Rain In Kerala

The Tamil Nadu government has advised Sabarimala pilgrims to postpone their journey amid heavy rainfall in Kerala. The advisory was issued on Sunday amid an increased risk of landslides, widespread flooding, and disruptions on the routes to the hill shrine. Authorities are urging devotees to prioritise safety and avoid non-essential travel until the situation stabilises. Persistent monsoon rains have crippled daily life across large parts of Kerala. The downpour has resulted in landslides, flash floods, and major traffic disruptions. The India Meteorological Department has put several districts on alert. Disaster management authorities have also cautioned citizens against travelling to high-risk zones unless necessary.

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“Due to heavy rainfall and flooding, there is a possibility of landslides in the Pamba region. Devotees intending to undertake the Sabarimala pilgrimage are advised to reconsider their travel plans until weather conditions improve,” the advisory said, as quoted by DT Next.

Officials have asked pilgrims from Tamil Nadu to closely monitor weather updates and comply with directives issued by the Kerala government and disaster management authorities before commencing their journey. According to the state government, the advisory is a precautionary step to safeguard devotees.

More About The Sabarimala Pilgrimage

The Sabarimala pilgrimage is one of the world's largest annual religious gatherings. Millions of devotees travel each year to the sacred Sabarimala Shri Ayyappa Swamy Temple in Kerala. Nestled atop a hill within the Periyar Tiger Reserve in Pathanamthitta district, this ancient shrine is dedicated to Lord Ayyappan.

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The temple does not remain open all year round. It mainly welcomes pilgrims during Mandala Kaalam, a 41-day period from mid-November to late December, and the Makaravilakku Festival, which peaks around January 14. Outside these major annual festivals, the shrine opens for the first five days of every Malayalam calendar month and for brief celebrations during major regional festivals like Vishu in April.