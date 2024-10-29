Usually Banned On Flights, Coconuts To Be Allowed For Sabarimala Pilgrims

Flight passengers are usually prohibited from carrying coconuts (Photo Credit: iStock)

Flight passengers are generally banned from carrying coconuts in their luggage, as they are flammable. However, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has recently given special permission to pilgrims travelling to Sabarimala temple in Kerala to carry coconuts while flying. This exceptional rule will be in place till January 2025, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said on Saturday. The two-month-long Sabarimala pilgrimage season is set to begin in mid-November. The pilgrims will be permitted to take the coconuts in the cabin only after requisite X-ray, ETD (Explosive Trace Detector) and physical checks, reported PTI. During the 'Kettunirakal' ritual, a coconut is filled with ghee and then kept in a bag with the other offerings. The bag also generally has a few ordinary coconuts to be broken at various holy spots during the pilgrimage, the PTI report states.

"In a move to facilitate the ease of travel for Sabarimala pilgrims, we have issued a special exemption allowing the carrying of coconuts in 'Irumudi' as cabin baggage during the Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage period. This order will be in effect until January 20, 2025, with all necessary security checks in place. We have taken this step towards preserving traditions while ensuring safety and convenience for devotees," the Minister revealed via a post on X (formerly Twitter). 'Irumudi Kettu' refers to the sacred bag containing offerings, including coconut filled with ghee, to the Lord.

Why Are Passengers Not Allowed To Carry Coconuts On Flights?

Flight passengers are generally not allowed to carry coconut, as coconut meat contains a high amount of oil. This oil makes it susceptible to combustion, especially if it comes into contact with heat inside the aircraft. Additionally, dry coconut/ Copra dust may be ignited by a single spark, and the fruit's fat decomposition can also lead to a risk of self-heating, says the International Air Transport Association's Dangerous Goods Register (IATA). Some airlines may allow small pieces of coconut to be carried in the check-in luggage.

Which Other Food Items Are Banned In Cabin Luggage?

Fish, meat, spices, ghee, pulses, etc. are often banned in flight cabins. Some of these may be allowed in check-in luggage, under certain conditions and depending on your airline's regulations. You may also be stopped from carrying semi-solid food items like pickles, jams, etc. Remember that liquids of more than 100 ml are not allowed in your carry-on luggage.

How Can Food Be Carried In Cabin Luggage?

Dry foods, including cut fruits and veggies (like in the form of a simple salad), should not pose a problem in most cases. If you are carrying cooked food, ensure that it does not have too much oil or ghee - as they are flammable. Always pack your food in air-tight containers to avoid leakage or other hazards. As for liquids, remember the 100 ml restriction and fill your bottles/ containers accordingly.

Disclaimer: Different airlines may have different rules for which foods are allowed in cabin luggage, check-in luggage or neither. When in doubt, check with your airline before packing to avoid last-minute hassles and security concerns.