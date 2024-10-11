Healthy Snacks for Travellers Who Like To Eat On The Go

Eating healthy while travelling is a good choice.

When travelling, it's easy to get caught up in the excitement and forget about maintaining a healthy diet. However, packing healthy snacks can help you stay energized, and focused, and avoid unhealthy temptations. By packing healthy snacks, you can stay healthy while travelling and enjoy your trip without any guilt. Plus, whenever you are hungry, you'll already have something with you to munch on. Remember, it's important to balance your diet with plenty of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Here are eight healthy snacks that are perfect for on-the-go travellers. Enjoy your trip and your healthy snacks!

Here Are 8 Healthy Sacks While Travelling:

1. Makhana (Fox Nuts)

Makhana, or fox nuts, are a light and crunchy snack that is packed with nutrients. They are a good source of protein, fibre, and magnesium. Makhana can be enjoyed on its own or tossed with spices for added flavour.

2. Thepla

Thepla is a Gujarati flatbread made with whole wheat flour, besan, and spices. It is a healthy and filling snack that can be enjoyed on its own or with toppings like yoghurt or chutney. Click here for the recipe.

3. Peanuts

Peanuts are a great source of protein, fibre, and healthy fats. They are also a good source of antioxidants and can help lower cholesterol levels. Peanuts can be eaten plain or roasted with salt or spices.

4. Trail Mix

Trail mix is a convenient and nutritious snack that is perfect for travellers. It is typically made with a mixture of nuts, seeds, dried fruits, and chocolate. Choose a trail mix that is low in added sugar and high in protein and fibre.

5. Fruits

Fruits are a healthy and refreshing snack that can be enjoyed on the go. Pack a variety of fruits, such as apples, bananas, grapes, or berries. You can also enjoy dried fruits, but be aware that they are often higher in sugar than fresh fruits.

6. Protein Bars

Protein bars are a convenient and healthy snack option for travellers. Look for protein bars that are low in sugar and high in protein and fibre.

7. Hummus and Pita Bread

Hummus is a healthy and flavorful dip that can be enjoyed with pita bread or vegetables. It is a good source of protein and fibre.

8. Greek Yogurt with Granola

Greek yoghurt is a thicker and creamier option with more protein than regular yoghurt. Pair it with granola for a satisfying and nutritious snack.

Nuts And Seeds are a healthy snack, perfect for travelling.

Tips for Packing Healthy Snacks

Pack snacks in advance: This will help you avoid unhealthy temptations when you're on the go.

Choose snacks that are portable and easy to eat.

Pack a variety of snacks to keep things interesting.

Label your snacks with the date so you know when they are no longer fresh.

Enjoy your snacks in moderation.

Additional Tips for Healthy Snacking on the Go

Consider the nutritional value: Look for snacks that are high in protein, fibre, and healthy fats.

Avoid processed snacks: These snacks are often high in unhealthy fats, sugars, and sodium.

Be mindful of portion sizes: It's easy to overeat when you're on the go. Be mindful of portion sizes and avoid eating too much.

Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of water throughout the day to stay hydrated and avoid dehydration.

Enjoy your snacks! Don't be afraid to experiment with different snacks and find what you enjoy.

By following these tips, you can make healthy snacking a part of your travel routine and enjoy a more enjoyable and fulfilling trip.