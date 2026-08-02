7 Monsoon Train Journeys In India That Will Make Your Rainy Season Special

Also Read: This Hidden Uttarakhand Getaway Is Home To Seven Interconnected Lakes

Koraput to Araku Valley – Eastern Ghats Hideaway

The Koraput-to-Araku Valley train journey is one of the most beautiful rail rides in India as it passes through the Eastern Ghats. The most exciting part of the journey is that the train passes through 58 tunnels and crosses several bridges.

Along the way, you will see green mountains, coffee plantations, waterfalls, rivers, tribal villages, deep valleys, tunnels and railway bridges. The journey is especially beautiful during the monsoon and winter seasons.

Kochi to Kasaragod – Kerala Coastal Railway

The Kochi-to-Kasaragod train journey is one of the most scenic rail rides in Kerala. The train travels along the coast and offers amazing views of coconut trees, green fields, rivers, backwaters and small villages.

This journey looks even more beautiful during the monsoon season, from June to September. In many places, the Arabian Sea comes close to the railway line. Passengers can also catch glimpses of the city's old buildings as the train passes through Kozhikode.

Londa to Dudhsagar via Castle Rock

If you enjoy mountains and waterfalls, this train journey is a must. The train travels through the dense forests of the Western Ghats. It passes through many tunnels, crosses railway bridges, and winds through steep hills. The biggest attraction is the famous Dudhsagar Waterfall, where the train passes right beside the cascading falls.

This route offers stunning views of hills and greenery, especially during the monsoon season. July and August are the best months to visit Dudhsagar Waterfall.

Patalpani to Kalakund – Madhya Pradesh's Heritage Railway

The Patalpani-to-Kalakund heritage train is a short but memorable ride through the hills and forests of Madhya Pradesh. This train covers a distance of around 9.5 km, but the journey is packed with beautiful views. Passengers can see valleys, rocky cliffs and lush green forests along the route.

The route looks especially beautiful during the monsoon season, when the hills turn green, and waterfalls come alive. Since the train runs slowly, passengers get enough time to enjoy the scenery.

Also Read: Why Kotagiri Is A Better Monsoon Escape Than Ooty

Jammu to Baramulla – Kashmir Valley Railway

This is one of the most beautiful train routes in India. The route takes passengers through the Pir Panjal mountains, offering breathtaking views of snow-covered peaks, green valleys, and small villages. One of the biggest attractions on this route is the Chenab Bridge, the world's highest railway arch bridge. During winter, the snow-covered mountains make the journey look magical.

Whether you are a nature lover, photography enthusiast, or simply enjoy slow travel, these scenic train journeys promise an unforgettable experience.