New Income Tax Law From April 1: Meal Card, ITR, PAN Changes You Must Know

From April 1, India's six-decade-old tax law, the Income-tax Act, 1961, will give way to the Income-tax Act, 2025.

The government says this is not just a tax overhaul, but a law rewrite. Tax rates stay the same. Your income tax slabs don't change. What changes is how income, deductions, salary, capital gains and disclosures are reported, verified and filed.

This is less about paying more tax and more about reporting tax far more precisely, according to the government.

Meal Card

Salaried employees who receive meal coupons, vouchers or cards such as Sodexo, Pluxee and Zaggle, or who use subsidised office canteens, stand to gain a significantly higher tax break under the new rules approved last week.

Under the Income Tax Rules, 2026, the exemption limit for employer-provided meals has been raised from Rs 50 per meal to Rs 200 per meal. This benefit is available under both the old and the new tax regimes.

Earlier, if an employer provided two meals worth Rs 50 each in a day, only Rs 100 qualified for exemption. With the revised ceiling, up to Rs 400 per day can now be tax-exempt.

Over a typical working month, this translates into a meaningful annual benefit:

Rs 200 × 2 meals = Rs 400 per day

Rs 400 × 22 working days = Rs 8,800 per month

Rs 8,800 × 12 months = Rs 1,05,600 per year

In effect, employees can now claim over Rs 1 lakh a year as tax-exempt through meal benefits alone, provided the employer structures the benefit accordingly.

HRA Rules

The new rules also retain and expand the framework for House Rent Allowance (HRA) claims.

The higher 50 per cent HRA exemption category, which earlier applied only to Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi and Chennai, has now been extended to Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune and Ahmedabad. All other cities will continue under the 40 per cent HRA bracket.

However, claiming HRA will now require stricter disclosure. Salaried employees must furnish landlord details in a separate declaration, Form 124, at the time of income computation and TDS deduction by employers. This effectively makes it mandatory to disclose the landlord's identity while claiming HRA, tightening checks on inflated or fictitious rent claims.

What Actually Changes From April 1

Area What changes What it means for you ITR-1 / ITR-4 Eligibility expanded (up to 2 houses) More people can use simpler forms Tax law structure 819 sections shrink to 536, language simplified Easier to read, fewer cross-references Terminology "Financial Year" & "Assessment Year" replaced by Tax Year Less confusion while filing ITR forms Completely redesigned More detailed reporting of income & assets Form 16 Replaced by Form 130 Salary tax reporting becomes system-driven Filing process Heavily pre-filled, auto-validated Errors/mismatches flagged faster PAN usage PAN needed in more transactions Higher reporting & tracking of spends Capital gains Clearer rules for holding period, valuation Investors must report more carefully Old vs New regime Option exercised inside ITR No separate form needed HRA rules More cities at 50% exemption, landlord relation disclosure Fake rent claims harder Perquisites Limits revised after decades Salary structuring may change

Income-tax Act, 2025: Form 16 Is Gone

From April 1, employers will no longer issue Form 16. It will be replaced by Form 130.

Form 16 (old) Form 130 (new) Employer-generated Downloaded from TRACES portal Basic salary & TDS data Detailed salary, deductions, tax computation Scope for mismatch System-validated with TDS filings For salaried mostly Also for pensioners, senior citizens (interest income) Manual format possible Cannot be generated manually

Why This Matters

Your ITR (income tax return) will now rely on exact system data. If your employer's TDS filing has an error, your ITR and refund can get delayed. Therefore, ITR forms will feel very different

Here's what to expect:-

Clear break-up of salary, deductions

Separate reporting of short-term vs long-term capital gains

Asset disclosures in complex cases

Defined method for asset valuation and holding period

Heavier data for investors, NRIs, high earners

Better pre-filled returns for salaried individuals

Impact On Categories

Category Impact Salaried employees Form 130, perquisite changes, HRA rules Investors & traders Detailed capital gains reporting High-income individuals Additional disclosures NRIs Cross-border asset reporting Senior citizens Integrated pension + interest reporting Employers Salary restructuring, payroll changes

Perquisites & Salary Structure Changes

Some draft rule tweaks may increase or decrease tax outgo depending on your salary structure.

Provision What's new Impact HRA exemption 8 cities now eligible for 50% rule Higher exemption possible HRA disclosure Tenant-landlord relationship mandatory Fake claims difficult Perquisite limits Revised after decades Some benefits more tax-friendly Car perquisite value Increased Slightly higher tax for car benefit Transport allowances Impacts even new regime users Salary planning needed

Experts say many salaried people may now find the old regime more beneficial, but only after calculation.

PAN Rules Tighten

PAN will now be required in more transactions, including car purchase/sale and other high-value spends. Reporting becomes tighter, but low-value reporting reduces.

Also, another notable change is how an individual chooses tax regime. Earlier, there were separate form to opt for new regime. Now, people just choose inside the ITR. Besides, refunds will be faster for accurate filers, and slower in cases of a mismatch.

Additionally, you can now use these simpler forms even if you own up to two houses, subject to conditions.

What Stays The Same

Tax slabs

Tax rates

No new taxes

All past rights, liabilities remain valid

The bigger goal of the new law

The new Act focuses on:

Faceless assessments

Digital compliance

Less human interface

Lower litigation

Global-standard tax drafting

It also formally defines digital space (email, cloud, smartphone) for search provisions.

Important timeline clarity

Law effective: April 1, 2026 (FY27)

First ITR under new law: Filed in 2027

But compliances (salary, TDS, forms, PAN usage) start immediately

One more layer: Labour Codes impact salary too

Alongside tax changes, Labour Codes (effective Nov 21, 2025) require wages to be at least 50 per cent of total pay, forcing companies to rethink salary structures. This may impact take-home pay and tax planning.

What You Should Do Before April