ITR Filing To Undergo Major Overhaul: Form 16 Set To Be Replaced, Here's What Comes Next

From April 1, 2026, income tax filing in India is set to undergo significant changes as the new Income-tax Rules, 2026 come into force. The changes include redesigned ITR forms, replacement of Form 16 with a new Form 130, and a more automated filing system aimed at improving accuracy and compliance.

Form 130 to Replace Form 16: What Is Form No. 130 and How Will It Be Used?

One of the key changes under the new tax framework is the introduction of Form 130, which will replace Form 16 issued by employers. The new form will continue to function as a Tax Deducted at Source certificate, but with a more detailed and structured format.

Form No 130 is an annual TDS certificate issued by an employer to salaried employees and pensioners. It provides a comprehensive summary of salary earned, tax deducted and deposited, along with applicable deductions.

The document serves as official proof that tax has been deducted from salary income and deposited with the government. It also covers interest income earned by specified senior citizens, as per the provisions of Section 402(39) of the Income-tax Act, 2025. This certificate enables the deductee to claim credit for the TDS deducted and deposited on their behalf.

Form 130 will include key details such as employer and employee information, salary breakup, deductions, total taxable income, tax payable, and TDS or TCS details. It will be generated exclusively through the TRACES portal and cannot be issued manually. The form will be made available only after TDS returns are filed and processed.

ITR forms to become more detailed

Under the new rules, ITR forms will be aligned with the Income-tax Act, 2025. Taxpayers can expect more structured reporting of income and deductions along with clearer classification of capital gains into short-term and long-term categories.

There will also be enhanced disclosure requirements, especially for individuals with complex finances or foreign assets.

Shift towards automated filing

The new system will rely more on pre-filled data and automated checks. This is expected to reduce errors and detect mismatches quickly between taxpayer filings and official records.

While salaried individuals with simple income may find filing easier, investors and high-income taxpayers could face more detailed reporting requirements.

Impact on refunds and taxpayers

There is no official change in refund timelines. However, experts believe that refunds may be processed faster if there are no discrepancies, while errors could lead to delays.

The changes are expected to affect salaried individuals, investors, non-resident Indians, and senior citizens differently, with a stronger focus on accurate and transparent reporting.

The new tax framework is aimed at making income reporting more transparent and standardised. For taxpayers, ensuring accurate details in salary, investments, and deductions will be essential for smooth filing and timely refunds.



(Disclaimer: This article is intended solely for general information and should not be considered professional tax advice. Tax rules change frequently. Always confirm details with official Income Tax Department updates or consult a Chartered Accountant before making financial decisions.)