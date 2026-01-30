From FASTag Rules To Tobacco Prices: Key Changes Coming Into Effect From February 1

February is about to start, and this year, it will bring important changes that will affect the daily life of people. From taxes to gas cylinders, from stock markets to farmers, many rules and prices will be changed starting February 1, 2026. Understanding these changes is important for planning your household budget, investments, and daily expenses.

On February 1st, 2026, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget in Parliament. This will be her ninth consecutive budget.

Currently, income up to Rs 12.75 lakh is tax-free under the new tax system, but now people want to know the differences between the old and new tax laws and which will be more beneficial.

FASTag Update

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has announced that the KYC verification process for FASTag will be fully removed. From February 1st, no extra KYC verification will be needed after activating a FASTag. The banks issuing FASTags will take full responsibility for verifying the vehicle information.

Stock Markets Will Be Open On Budget Day

Stock markets will be open on Budget Day, February 1st. The NSE (National Stock Exchange) and BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) will open at their regular hours, from 9:15 am to 3:30 pm. The budget will be presented at 11 am, which may cause market volatility.

New LPG Cylinder Prices

New LPG cylinder prices are likely to be announced on February 1st. Oil companies will determine the new rates for domestic and commercial cylinders. The price of a 19 kg commercial cylinder has been fluctuating for a long time. Last month, its price was reduced by Rs 14.50. The new prices will indicate whether kitchen expenses will increase or decrease.

Changes In CNG, PNG, And Aviation Fuel Prices

The prices of CNG, PNG, and aviation fuel are also likely to change from February 1st. The Budget will be out on February 1st. There's a possibility that the announcement regarding changes in CNG, PNG, and aviation fuel prices can be made on February 1st. If CNG and PNG prices increase, domestic and travel expenses may increase. Changes in aviation fuel prices may increase or decrease airfares.

Pan Masala, Cigarettes, And Tobacco Will Become Expensive

Pan masala, cigarettes, and tobacco are likely to become more expensive from February 1st. The government is imposing higher taxes on these products, including GST, excise duty, and cess. Additional health and national security-related taxes will also be imposed on pan masala.

Impact On Your Pocket

The changes taking effect on February 1, 2026, will directly impact the finances, spending, and planning of ordinary citizens. There will be new updates in the budget, taxes, fuel prices, investments, and government schemes.