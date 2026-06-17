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For Netanyahu, A "Softer Touch" Message From Trump On Lebanon

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could use a "softer touch" in Lebanon in comments made at the close of a G7 summit in France.

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For Netanyahu, A "Softer Touch" Message From Trump On Lebanon
"Netanyahu happens to be a good man, gets a little excited sometimes," Trump said
  • US President Trump suggested Israeli PM Netanyahu use a softer approach in Lebanon
  • Trump and Netanyahu have clashed over Israel's actions against Hezbollah in Lebanon
  • Trump said Netanyahu is a good man who sometimes gets a little excited
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US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could use a "softer touch" in Lebanon in comments made at the close of a G7 summit in France.

Netanyahu and Trump have repeatedly clashed over Israel's refusal to constrain its pursuit of Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon, where a cessation of hostilities is a key Iranian demand.

"Netanyahu happens to be a good man, gets a little excited sometimes," Trump told reporters on Wednesday.

"We have a little dispute over Lebanon. I say you can do a little softer touch, Bibi. You don't have to knock down a building every time somebody walks into it that's from Hezbollah."

Trump added that he agreed with the description of Israel as being "the very small partner" of the United States.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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