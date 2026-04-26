"Quite An Evening": Trump After Shots Fired During Press Dinner At White House

"Let the show go on," President Donald Trump said after a shooting threat disrupted the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington on Saturday night, praising the response of law enforcement and confirming that the shooter had been apprehended.

Trump said all senior leaders were safe and signalled that authorities would decide the next steps, even as the evening unfolded very differently from what had been planned.

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Quite an evening in DC Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely. The shooter has been apprehended, and I have recommended that we 'LET THE SHOW GO ON' but, will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement. They will make a decision shortly. Regardless of that decision, the evening will be much different than planned, and we'll just, plain, have to do it again."

Trump further confirmed that all senior leaders, including the First Lady, Vice President and Cabinet members, were safe. He said he would address the media shortly from the White House and that the event would be rescheduled.

In another post Trump wrote, “Law Enforcement has requested that we leave the premises, consistent with protocol, which we will do, immediately. I will be giving a press conference in 30 minutes from the White House Press Briefing Room. The First Lady, plus the Vice President, and all Cabinet members, are in perfect condition. We will be speaking to you in a half an hour. I have spoken with all the representatives in charge of the event, and we will be rescheduling within 30 days.”

Trump was reported unharmed after an unspecified threat led to the evacuation of top US leaders from the White House Correspondents' Dinner, with officials saying a shooter opened fire but no injuries were immediately reported.

Attendees were midway through a spring pea and burrata salad and staff were preparing the next course when security personnel rushed onto the ballroom floor and shouted for everyone to get down. The Secret Service and other authorities rushed into the banquet hall as guests ducked under tables. "Out of the way, sir!" someone was heard shouting, while others yelled for people to duck.

Several people in the crowd said they heard what sounded like five to eight gunshots. The banquet hall, packed with hundreds of journalists, celebrities and national leaders awaiting Trump's address, was evacuated. National Guard personnel were deployed inside as attendees were allowed to exit but barred from re-entering, while security outside the venue remained extremely tight.

Donald Trump's first appearance as president at Saturday's annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington has brought his administration's often tense relationship with the media into the spotlight.

Trump attended the event on Saturday night alongside journalists, celebrities and political figures, including leaders from countries at war, as well as comic elements such as Triumph the Insult Comic Dog.