Advertisement

Trump Says He Believes Iran's Supreme Leader Has Approved Deal With US

Iran War: US President Donald Trump on Thursday said he believed Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei had approved a deal with the US that would trigger the opening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Trump Says He Believes Iran's Supreme Leader Has Approved Deal With US
Trump described the deal as "a very strong memorandum of understanding".

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said he believed Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei had approved a deal with the US that would trigger the opening of the Strait of Hormuz and the lifting of a US blockade on Iranian ports.

When asked by a reporter at the White House whether Khamenei had approved the deal, Trump said: "I understand the answer is yes."

Trump described the deal as "a very strong memorandum of understanding," adding it was "a little conceptual, but it's something that's going to get done".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Iran War, Donald Trump, US Iran Peace Deal
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com