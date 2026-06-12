Trump Says He Believes Iran's Supreme Leader Has Approved Deal With US

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said he believed Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei had approved a deal with the US that would trigger the opening of the Strait of Hormuz and the lifting of a US blockade on Iranian ports.

When asked by a reporter at the White House whether Khamenei had approved the deal, Trump said: "I understand the answer is yes."

Trump described the deal as "a very strong memorandum of understanding," adding it was "a little conceptual, but it's something that's going to get done".

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