Video: Trump Ducks For Cover, Then Evacuated As Shots Heard At Press Dinner

US President Donald Trump seemed taken aback, shock was imprinted on First Lady Melania Trump's face and CBS News' White House correspondent Weija Wang jumped in her seat as gunshots were heard during the White House correspondents' dinner in Washington on Saturday night.

Trump and others seated at the main table ducked for cover as his security detail covered him from all directions. They were quickly whisked away to safety. Both Trump and his deputy JD Vance were reported uninjured.

In a Truth Social post, Trump called it "quite an evening", while crediting the Secret Service and law enforcement for a "fantastic job". He added that the shooter has been apprehended and that "the show must go on".

CNN reports that a suspect has been shot and killed by officers with the U.S. Secret Service in the lobby of the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, after the evacuation of President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. pic.twitter.com/p1ntonqqbn — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) April 26, 2026

Those in attendance ducked under their tables as Secret Service agents rushed into the banquet hall at the Washington Hilton and began evacuations. "Out of the way, sir!" someone yelled. Others yelled to duck.

Attendees take cover under tables at the venue.

Photo Credit: AFP

Outside the venue, chaos unfolded as police vehicles blared sirens and panicked people ran towards safety.

Hundreds of prominent journalists, celebrities and national leaders were awaiting Trump's speech at the annual dinner. Aside from Trump and Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio were also in attendance.

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro posted a short video from the hotel after the incident, saying, "I have been taken out of the ballroom after the sound of the shots fired. The Secret Service is now in charge of this building, this hotel. I just spoke to Mayor Muriel Bowser. She is on her way, and (Police) Chief Jeffery Carroll is on his way. He will be in charge as soon as he gets here."

Robert F Kennedy Jr and his wife being escorted out of the venue.

Photo Credit: Reuters

The event is set to resume, as the Associated Press reported that the event will be rescheduled.

Generally, the Hilton hotel, where the dinner has taken place for years, remains open to regular guests during the White House Correspondents Dinner. It has typically been focused on the ballroom - rather than the hotel at large - with little screening for people not entering the dinner itself.

In past years, that has created openings for disruptions in the lobby and other public spaces, including protests in which security moved to remove guests who unfurled banners or staged demonstrations.