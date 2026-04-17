Preity Zinta Reacts To Salman Khan's Viral IPL Tweet After 12 Years

Back in 2014, Salman Khan posted a tweet about Preity Zinta's IPL team, Punjab Kings. It read, "Zinta's team won kya (Has Zinta's team won?)"

On April 11, Punjab Kings won against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL match, and Salman Khan once again congratulated Preity Zinta - which sent the internet down memory lane.

On April 16, Preity Zinta put up a post on X after Punjab Kings beat Mumbai Indians, "Yes Yes Yessss !!!! Congratulations @PunjabKingsIPL for this win. So much maturity from @prabhsimran01 & wow @arshdeepsinghh. Happy to see you shine. Amazing teamwork under the capable leadership of Sadda Sarpanch @ShreyasIyer15 & @RickyPonting. That was an awesome catch, Shreyas! Best I've ever seen. I'm grinning ear to ear. #Ting #Basjeetnahai #MIvsPBKS #Ipl2026."

Yes Yes Yessss !!!! Congratulations @PunjabKingsIPL for this win 👊So much maturity from @prabhsimran01 & wow @arshdeepsinghh Happy to see you shine 🤩 Amazing team work under the capable leadership of Sadda Sarpanch @ShreyasIyer15 & @RickyPonting 🔥 That was an awesome catch… pic.twitter.com/MNPsG1U1qU — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) April 16, 2026

One fan commented on the post with Salman Khan's "Zinta's team won kya" tweet, and the Veer-Zaara actress reacted: "Yes Yes Yes", with a laughing emoticon.

X/Preity Zinta

What Salman Khan Wrote Recently That Made The Old Tweet Go Viral Again

On Monday, after Punjab Kings defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad, Salman tweeted: "Well done Zinta. Congratulations Zinta. Team is playing well... @realpreityzinta."

However, his congratulatory message for Preity Zinta came two days after the match.

Internet Reactions To The Full Circle Moment

The Internet couldn't keep calm and had a blast in the comments section.

Taking a cue from Salman Khan's Tiger franchise, one user wrote, "Tiger Zinda Hai, but Tiger Zinta Hai is the real blockbuster sequel after 12 years."

Another quipped, "Tiger ko zinta ki chinta hai."

Another comment read, "Tiger Zinta tha, Tiger Zinta hai, Tiger Zinta rahega. It's a trilogy."

One user noted, "Salman Khan still supports Punjab Kings."

Another added, "This sequel can break all box office records."

Salman Khan-Preity Zinta Films

The two have collaborated on several projects, namely Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega (2000), Chori Chori Chupke Chupke (2001), Dil Ne Jise Apna Kahaa (2004), Jaan-E-Maan (2006), and Heroes (2008).

ALSO READ | Salman Khan Congratulates Preity Zinta's Punjab Kings After 12 Years Of Viral Tweet. Internet Says, 'Tiger Zinta Hai'