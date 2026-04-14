Salman Khan Congratulates Preity Zinta's Punjab Kings After 12 Years Of Viral Tweet. Internet Says, 'Tiger Zinta Hai'

It's a full circle for Salman Khan as he congratulates Preity Zinta's Punjab Kings for their win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the April 11 IPL match. As soon as Salman Khan shared the post on X last night, the Internet promptly dug out his viral 2014 tweet asking, "Zinta's team won kya (Has Zinta's team won?)"

On Monday, Salman tweeted: "Well done Zinta. Congratulations Zinta. Team is playing well... @realpreityzinta." However, his congratulatory message for Preity Zinta came two days after the match.

Internet's Reaction

The Internet couldn't keep calm and had a blast in the comments section of the post.

Taking a cue from Salman Khan's Tiger franchise, one user wrote: "Tiger Zinda Hai, but Tiger Zinta Hai is the real blockbuster sequel after 12 years."

Another quipped: "Tiger ko zinta ki chinta hai."

Another comment read: "Tiger Zinta tha, Tiger Zinta hai, Tiger Zinta rahega. It's a trilogy."

One user noted: "Salman Khan still supports Punjab Kings."

Another added: "This sequel can break all box office records."

Sequel released after 12 years.



Tiger Zinta hai https://t.co/hFvBaosqrW pic.twitter.com/KuxOiOhot3 — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) April 13, 2026

Salman Khan and Preity Zinta's Friendship

Salman Khan and Preity Zinta have share a cordial relationship over the years. They collaborated in films like Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega (2000), Chori Chori Chupke Chupke (2001), Dil Ne Jise Apna Kahaa (2004), Jaan-E-Maan (2006), and Heroes (2008).

Salman Khan will next be seen in Maatrubhumi.

The film will miss its April 17 release date and is likely to be released in August, sources said. Originally titled Battle of Galwan, the film is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between the Indian Army and Chinese troops. It also stars Chitrangda Singh.

Industry insiders say that the makers of Maatrubhumi want to match up to the benchmark set by Dhurandhar 2. And, that's why some parts of the movie were reshot recently, leading to its delay in release.