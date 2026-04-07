Janhvi Kapoor Teases Varun Dhawan On New Film Still With Pooja Hegde: 'But Why Are You Screaming In Caption?'

Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is slated for a theatrical release in May. On Tuesday, Varun Dhawan shared a sizzling photo from the shoot. The picture shows Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde posing for a cosy shot on the bank of a river. In the background, the prelude of the 1999 song Ishq Sona Hai plays.

FYI, Varun Dhawan's film title has been drawn from the song Ishq Sona Hai, starring Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen from Biwi No 1. The film was directed by David Dhawan.

What caught the Internet's attention was Janhvi Kapoor's cheeky comment on Varun's pic.

Referring to the loud background music, Janhvi Kapoor wrote, “But why are you screaming in the caption?”

Varun Dhawan simply wrote, “Ishq sirf ek baar hota hai (Love happens once in life)!”

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan have collaborated on projects like Bawaal and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

About the film

Last year, the film went on floors. Pooja Hegde dropped a few pictures and a video with Varun Dhawan from Rishikesh on Instagram. In the opening frame, the two can be seen holding multi‑tiered lamps and performing Ganga aarti. The duo flash beaming smiles in the click.

In a separate snap, a priestess applies tika to Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde's forehead. Additionally, the Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai co‑stars take part in the ritual of watering a plant at the ghat.

For the spiritual outing, Varun Dhawan wore an embroidered white kurta. Pooja Hegde also opted for ethnic wear, picking out a salwar‑kameez suit.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is produced by Ramesh Taurani. Reportedly, Mrunal Thakur will also play a pivotal role in the film.

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde's last theatrical appearance was in Deva, where she shared screen space with Shahid Kapoor.