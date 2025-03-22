<i>Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai</i>: Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde Begin Film's Shoot On A Spiritual Note

Varun Dhawan has begun shooting for the romantic comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai with Pooja Hegde in Rishikesh. The movie is directed by Varun's father David Dhawan.

On Saturday (March 22), Pooja Hegde dropped a few pictures and a video with Varun Dhawan from Rishikesh on Instagram. In the opening frame, the two can be seen holding multi-tiered lamps and performing Ganga aarti. The duo flash beaming smiles in the click.

In a separate snap, a priestess applies tikaa to Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde's forehead. Additionally, the Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai co-stars take part in the ritual of watering a plant at the ghat.

For the spiritual outing, Varun Dhawan wore an embroidered white kurta. Pooja Hegde also resorted to ethnic wear picking out a salwar-kameez suit.

The side note read, “A great beginning to our schedule in Rishikesh (red heart emoji). Blessed.”

Pooja Hegde has also uploaded a picturesque glimpse of Rishikesh on her Instagram Stories. “Beautiful Rishikesh,” she wrote.

Instagram/Pooja Hegde

Here's what Varun Dhawan posted on his Instagram Stories:

Instagram/Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde will be staying in Rishikesh for three days as a part of their shooting schedule, reported Pinkvilla. An industry insider revealed, "It would be a 3-day shoot, and they would be shooting a sequence of river rafting."

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is produced by Ramesh Taurani. Reportedly, Mrunal Thakur will also play a pivotal role in the film.

Apart from Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Varun Dhawan also has Nitish Tiwari's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari in his kitty. He is cast opposite Janhvi Kapoor in the film. Varun was last seen in Baby John.

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde's last theatrical appearance was in the Deva where she shared screen space with Shahid Kapoor.