A <i>Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari</i> Update: Janhvi Kapoor And Varun Dhawan's Film Gets A New Release Date

The upcoming film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, got a new release date. The movie is now scheduled to hit theaters on September 12, 2025.

Originally slated for release on April 18, 2025, the movie's launch was delayed due to production issues, and it will now make its debut in September 2025.

In the meantime, Varun Dhawan shared a fun behind-the-scenes moment from the film's set. He posted a reel from his vanity van, where he and Maniesh Paul, both covered in colours, were seen having a blast after shooting a new Holi song for the movie.

In the video, Maniesh, drenched in colour, says to Varun, "What have you done, VD? Tune sabse zyaada. Yeh mera video bana raha hai... isko dekhlo." He then switches the camera to focus on Varun, who, also covered in colors, is dancing shirtless in his vanity van. Varun responds, "VD house party... This is how we've been shooting for this song... Bahut rang lag gaya hai."

Varun captioned the post, "Happy Holi... wishing you straight from the sets of #sunnysanskarikitulsikumari. BTS can't wait for you to hear our new Holi song. Soon!"

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari marks the second collaboration between Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, following their first film together, Bawaal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

It also features Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Akshay Oberoi, Abhinav Sharma, Maniesh Paul, and Manini Chadha in important roles. The film is directed by Shashank Khaitan, known for hits like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and Dhadak.

The rom-com is produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan.