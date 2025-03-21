<i>Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai</i>: Varun Dhawan And Pooja Hegde Headed For A 3-Day Shoot In Rishikesh

Varun Dhawan is on a roll with his projects in the rom-com genre.

He is currently busy shooting for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, where he will be seen alongside Janhvi Kapoor. Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, and Maniesh Paul also play key roles. He also has Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai in his lineup, where he is paired opposite Pooja Hegde. It is a David Dhawan directorial.

According to Pinkvilla, Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde will head to Rishikesh on March 21, 2025, for a 3-day shoot.

An industry insider revealed, as quoted on Pinkvilla, "It would be a 3-day shoot, and they would be shooting a sequence of river rafting."

The project is bankrolled by Ramesh Taurani and might see Mrunal Thakur play a pivotal role in the film as well.

David Dhawan is known for his family entertainers which always come with quirky titles. His blockbusters such as Biwi No.1, Coolie No.1, Haseena Maan Jaayegi, and Eena Meena Deeka, to name a few, give plenty of evidence of that.

A close source had earlier informed Pinkvilla, "David Dhawan has cracked a concept that's fresh and original, and is confident to recreate the magic of comedies on the big screen again."

The source also revealed that the film had begun its filming on July 10, 2024, "Varun is shooting today with Maniesh Paul and Kubbra Sait. The entire ensemble will be coming together as the journey progresses. Get ready for a typical David Dhawan comedy with colours, music, and a big star cast."

Pooja Hegde was last seen in Deva, opposite Shahid Kapoor. Varun Dhawan was last seen in Baby John with Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi.

