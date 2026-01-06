How Vijay's <i>Jana Nayagan</i> Tickets Are Sold Out In Kerala, Karnataka Theatres Despite Censor Hold-Up

January 9 is set to become a historic date for Tamil cinema as Thalapathy Vijay's final film before his full-fledged entry into politics hits theatres. Jana Nayagan (Leader of the People) is not just another release - it marks the end of an era for one of Kollywood's biggest superstars.

However, just days ahead of its release, the film continues to be embroiled in issues with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). While KVN Productions has approached the court regarding the delay in issuing the censor certificate, advance ticket sales have already begun to pick up on platforms such as BookMyShow.

For instance, take the ticket sales in Karnataka and Kerala.

In Karnataka, the first-day-first-show (FDFS) screenings are scheduled from 6 pm onwards, and tickets for early shows at single screens such as Gopalan Grand Mall, Gopalan Cinemas, V Cinema, Sri Vinayaka, Cinephile HSR Layout, Sri Krishna, and Brundha RGB are already sold out, according to BookMyShow.

In Kerala too, where Vijay's fan base has grown steadily over the years, single screens have opened advance bookings and trade analysts report a strong response.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tells NDTV, "Even though the censor certificate has not yet been issued, several single screens in Karnataka and Kerala, along with a few theatres in Tamil Nadu in places like Madurai and Salem, have started advance booking for Jana Nayagan. But multiplexes such as PVR and INOX cannot open reservations without the censor certificate, as it is mandatory for them. There has been excellent advance booking in these two states in particular."

In Tamil Nadu - Vijay's home state and political battleground - apart from a few single screens in Madurai and Salem, bookings have not yet opened. This has raised questions over whether a CBFC certificate is legally required to start ticket sales.

Tiruppur Subramaniam, President of the Theatre Owners Association and owner of Sri Shakti Cinemas, clarifies, "There is no law stating that a censor certificate is mandatory to open ticket reservations. The rule is that the film must be screened only after certification. Even if the certificate is issued at 8 am on Friday, the film can still be screened at 9 am. Ticket reservations have nothing to do with the censor certificate."

Under the Cinematograph Act, 1952, every film must be certified by the CBFC before public exhibition, but the law does not specify rules regarding advance bookings. In practice, many exhibitors wait for certification to avoid legal and logistical complications. For example, if the final run-time changes, the number of daily shows may be affected. That said, several big releases have seen exhibitors take the risk of opening bookings early and adjusting schedules later once official clearance arrives.

Another interesting factor is ticket pricing. In Karnataka, FDFS tickets at single screens are being sold at an astonishing Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,800. In Tamil Nadu, however, theatres must adhere to government-mandated rates, capped at Rs 190.

Subramaniam believes this will not dent the film's overall performance in Tamil Nadu. "In Karnataka, flexi-pricing works only for the opening day. From the next day onwards, audiences stop coming if prices remain high. In Tamil Nadu, we avoid flexi-pricing because films tend to run longer here and draw steady footfall," he says.

Jana Nayagan is also off to a flying start overseas, with advance bookings reportedly crossing Rs 25 crore, according to Sacnilk. Summing up the expectations, Subramaniam adds, "Over the past decade, Vijay's films have consistently performed well at the box office. His mass following in Tamil Nadu is unmatched, and we believe Jana Nayagan will do well too. The FDFS in Tamil Nadu will begin at 9 am, unlike in some other states."

Meanwhile, the Madras High Court heard the filmmakers' plea today, but the case has now been adjourned until tomorrow, Wednesday, January 7.

