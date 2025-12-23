"Years Of Neglect": Delhi Lt Governor Slams Arvind Kejriwal For Pollution

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Tuesday wrote to former chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, accusing his government of "11 years of neglect and criminal inaction" and holding him responsible for the air pollution situation in the capital.

There was no immediate reaction from AAP.

In the 15-page letter, Saxena accused the AAP supremo of "unnecessarily bogging down" the 10-month BJP government, "which is trying to do everything possible to undo your wrongs, for petty political gains".

Saxena said despite a crushing defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections, Kejriwal and his party have refused to learn from the results, saying that the AAP continues to "indulge in petty politics and spreading lies over the critical issues concerning the people of Delhi".

"The inaction of AAP govt in the last 11 years is primarily responsible for such severe condition of air pollution in the national capital. All that Kejriwal government did was blaming the then Punjab government and the Government of India. It never cared to take any step to curb dust generation that is majorly responsible for air pollution in Delhi," the L-G wrote.

Saxena also alleged the AAP government discontinued the practice of holding weekly cabinet meetings. Key policy and administrative decisions were taken through circulation, leaving no room for any discussion or deliberation, he said, adding that this reflected the government's insensitivity towards the people of Delhi.

