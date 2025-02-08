Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVE Updates: Results will bring conclusion to a fiercely-fought political battle in Delhi, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), smarting from many criminal cases, facing a BJP buoyant on the recent Lok Sabha election victory. The latest stand-off was on the eve of counting of votes, when the AAP alleged the Election Commission is not releasing the booth-wise data.
Most exit polls have predicted a victory for the BJP and its allies, putting it on the path of forming a government in Delhi after 26 years. The Congress has been projected to make no significant gains from last two elections, where it failed to open its tally. The AAP, if voted to power, will form the government for the fourth consecutive time and will break the Congress' record of a 15-year-run in the National Capital.
The Delhi Assembly elections saw a turnout of 60.54 per cent in the single-phase February 5 elections.
Delhi Election Results Tomorrow: How Votes Are Counted
The Returning Officer (RO), usually a government or local authority officer nominated by the Election Commission, is responsible for conducting the elections in a constituency. This includes counting of votes too.
The entire counting process is videographed and counting centres are monitored using CCTV cameras. Only counting staff, returning officers, security personnel, and agents are allowed inside during counting. The polling agents cannot leave the premises until the counting is over.
Assembly Election Results LIVE: BJP Set For Delhi 'Wapsi', Exit Polls Predict
The poll of exit polls gives the BJP 42 of 70 seats - six more than required to form the government.
People's Pulse, Poll Diary and People's Insights were the most optimistic with regards to the BJP, predicting a low return of 40 and a high of 60 between them.
Chanakya Strategies, DV Research, JVC, and P-Marq also predicted BJP wins. Today's Chanakya, Axis My India and CNX predicts a return to power in the national capital, for the first time since 1998.
The Axis My India poll expects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party to win between 45 and 55 of Delhi's 70 seats, while CNX is even more gung-ho, giving the BJP between 49 and 61 seats.
Congress' Sandeep Dikshit Hopeful Of A Win
Congress candidate from New Delhi Sandeep Dikshit said he is hopeful of the party's win in the Assembly elections.
He is pitted against Aam Aadmi Party's Arvind Kejriwal and BJP's Parvesh Verma. The Congress hopes to make a comeback, after winning zero seats in two consecutive elections.
Delhi Election Result 2025: No Booth-Wise Data, Claims A Kejriwal
The Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi refuted claims made by Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, who alleged that the Election Commission had not provided booth-wise voting data for the Assembly constituencies.
The poll body clarified that the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, had been "complied with in letter and spirit" at every polling station.
Delhi Election Result: Key Constituencies
Key constituencies include New Delhi, where AAP leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is contesting against Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit and Parvesh Verma of the BJP.
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi is facing BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress candidate Alka Lamba.
Counting Of Votes To Begin Amid Three-Tier Security
A three-tier security arrangement has been put in place for the 19 counting centres across Delhi ahead of the vote counting for the Delhi Assembly elections.
The security setup includes two companies of paramilitary forces alongside Delhi Police personnel, ensuring a robust security cover. Special Commissioner of Police, Devesh Chandra Srivastava, said that strict measures have been taken to maintain law and order during the counting process.
To eliminate any potential threats, Delhi Police has already conducted anti-sabotage checks at all counting centres. In addition, a traffic management plan has been devised to ensure smooth vehicular movement in the city during the crucial counting period.