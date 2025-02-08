Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVE Updates: Results will bring conclusion to a fiercely-fought political battle in Delhi, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), smarting from many criminal cases, facing a BJP buoyant on the recent Lok Sabha election victory. The latest stand-off was on the eve of counting of votes, when the AAP alleged the Election Commission is not releasing the booth-wise data.

Most exit polls have predicted a victory for the BJP and its allies, putting it on the path of forming a government in Delhi after 26 years. The Congress has been projected to make no significant gains from last two elections, where it failed to open its tally. The AAP, if voted to power, will form the government for the fourth consecutive time and will break the Congress' record of a 15-year-run in the National Capital.

The Delhi Assembly elections saw a turnout of 60.54 per cent in the single-phase February 5 elections.

Follow Live Updates On Delhi Election Results 2025: