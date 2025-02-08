Delhi Election Results 2025: BJP In, AAP Out, Exit Polls Get BJP's Capital 'Wapsi' Right

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set for a landslide victory in the national capital Delhi. Trends at 1:10 pm show the BJP leading with 47 seats while Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) settles for 23 and Congress fails to open its account. The Delhi assembly election results are in line with what the exit polls predicted for the capital - BJP's comeback after almost three decades and AAP's exit from the 'sheesh mahal'.

NDTV's Poll of Exit Polls gave the BJP 41 seats, the AAP 28, and the Congress just one seat.

What Exit Polls Said

11 out of 13 polls - Axis My India, Chanakaya Strategies, CNX, DV Research, JVC, Matrize, P-Marq, People's Insight, People's Pulse, Poll Diary, and Today's Chanakya - predicted a clear majority for the BJP. Each gave the BJP a maximum of over 40 seats, except for Poll Diary (50) and Peoples' Pulse (60).

Matrize also swung towards AAP predicting 32-37 seats for the party, and 35-40 seats for BJP.

While Mind Brink predicted 44-49 seats for AAP, WeePreside forecasted a massive majority with 46-52 seats.

DV Research didn't expect AAP to win more than 34 seats, and on the other hand, People's Pulse and CNX estimated as few as 10 seats for AAP.

What Did Exit Polls Predict In 2020?

Exit polls in 2020 predicted a hat-trick for AAP in Delhi with around 56 of 70 Assembly seats going to AAP. The exit polls stood true as the party won 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP settled for eight.

In 2015, AAP won 67 seats and in its debut election in 2013, the party won 28 seats out of 70.

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025

The single-phase Delhi assembly elections were held on February 5 and the votes are being counted right now. The BJP is set to make a comeback after 1998.

Currently, AAP's top leaders including Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi, Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Avadh Ojha are trailing. While the counting of votes is underway, Manish Sisodia and Avadh Ojha have conceded defeat.

