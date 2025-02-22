"Purely Academic": IIT Kanpur On Viral Kejriwal 'Mann Ki Baat' Question

A question in an IIT Kanpur examination referencing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' has sparked online buzz.

The electrical engineering exam question, which surfaced on social media, references Kejriwal's major electoral loss in Delhi. The question stated that after the defeat, the AAP chief wished to tune into 'Mann Ki Baat' but needed to design a filter that could isolate the frequency of the Vividh Bharti channel while blocking two FM channels-Radio Nasha (107.2 MHz) and FM Rainbow Lucknow (100.7 MHz). Students were asked to help design the filter using given electrical components.

"After a crushing defeat in the Delhi elections, IIT Alumnus Mr Arvind Kejriwal wants to tune into the "Mann ki Baat" programme by our Prime Minister on the Vividh Bharti (AIR) FM at a frequency of 105.4 MHz. Mr Kejriwal wants to design a filter which may pass the content of the Vividh Bharti channel while attenuating (rejecting) the adjacent FM radio channels Radio Nasha (107.2 MHz) and FM Rainbow Lucknow (100.7 MHz) by at least -60 dB. Since he spent a lot of money during the election campaign, he can only afford a resistor of 50 2, a variable inductor and a variable capacitor to design this filter. Can you please help Mr Kejriwal design this filter using the R, L, and C components and find out: (a) the quality factor (Q) of this filter? (b) the values of inductance and capacitance needed." the question reads.

The question, initially shared by X user Shefali Vaidya, quickly went viral, amassing over five lakh views. Social media reactions were mixed, with some users finding humour in the situation, while others questioned the appropriateness of political references in academic assessments.

To the @IITKanpur prof who designed this question, आपके चरण कहाँ हैं गुरूवर? pic.twitter.com/uP0NYa5cpq — Shefali Vaidya. 🇮🇳 (@ShefVaidya) February 21, 2025

IIT Kanpur Clarifies Intent

As the question gained traction online, IIT Kanpur issued a statement explaining that faculty members often incorporate references to public figures to make academic content more engaging.

"It has come to our attention that a question from an exam in the Department of Electrical Engineering has been circulating on social media. We would like to clarify that the faculty member in question frequently incorporates references to well-known personalities- both real and fictional- to make exam questions more engaging for students. In the past, similar references have included characters such as Tony Stark. The intent behind this approach is purely academic, with no other implications," an official statement reads.