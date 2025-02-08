Advertisement
Delhi Election Results 2025: BJP's Comeback, AAP's Loss Sparks A Meme Fest

Delhi Assembly Election Results 2025: Trends at 11:00 am show the BJP getting 42 seats, while AAP settles for 28.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Delhi Election Results 2025: BJP's Comeback, AAP's Loss Sparks A Meme Fest
Delhi Assembly Polls Results 2025: Internet takes a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
New Delhi:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has crossed the majority mark as leads roll in for the Delhi assembly election results. Trends at 11:15 am show the BJP getting 42 seats, while AAP settles for 28. The trends have sparked a meme fest on social media with internet users taking a jab at Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party and Congress.

An X (formerly Twitter) compared former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to cricketer Virat Kohli, wiping his tears. Mr Kejriwal, contesting from the New Delhi constituency is up against BJP's Parvesh Verma and Congress's Sandeep Dikshit and is trailing.

Another video also shows him crying looking at the Delhi assembly election results in which the party hasn't been able to touch the halfway mark.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took a jab at the INDIA alliance, particularly the Congress and the AAP, after early leads pointed to a BJP sweep in Delhi. He made a social media post saying "aur lado aapas mein" (fight each other some more).

A hilarious meme showing Congress Minister Rahul Gandhi checking the number of zeroes takes a dig at the party for not getting even a single seat.

The Delhi election appears to be a fight between only two parties - AAP and BJP. A meme shows Mr Kejriwal saying "Desh mein Modi ki koi hawa nahin hai!!" (There is no Modi wave in the country). In response, PM Modi humorously asks Mr Kejriwal to take off his muffler and feel the air.

Another meme shows Swati Maliwal rejoicing about the loss of AAP.

The single-phase Delhi assembly elections were held on February 5 and the votes are being counted right now. The results today will determine if Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will return to power for the fourth time or if BJP will make a comeback.

Currently, AAP's top leaders including Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain are leading. While BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri and Kailash Gahlot have taken the lead.

Delhi Election Result, Delhi Election Result 2025, Delhi Election Result 2025 Live Updates
