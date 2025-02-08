BJP's Massive Comeback Or AAP Hat-Trick In Delhi? Counting Of Votes Soon: 10 Points

Will Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) hold fortress Delhi for another five years, or the BJP will breach it this time will be known today when the results of the assembly election are out. The BJP was last in power in Delhi 26 years ago.

Here's your 10-point cheat sheet to this big story The Congress is aiming for something worth cheering for, despite abysmally poor show in the last two elections. The exit polls this time also predicted zero or up to two-three seats for the Congress in the 70-member assembly. Several exit polls gave the BJP an edge over the AAP, which has been in power in Delhi since 2015. The biggest challenge the AAP government faced was the Delhi liquor policy case. Mr Kejriwal, who gave up chief ministership, and his deputy Manish Sisodia, spent months in jail. Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva expressed confidence the party will win nearly 50 seats. "The people of Delhi are fed up with the corruption-ridden, anarchic and incompetent rule of the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP and voted decisively against it," Mr Sachdeva said. The AAP rejected the exit poll predictions, and asserted it will form the government again -- a hat-trick -- with Mr Kejriwal becoming chief minister for the fourth time. AAP leader Gopal Rai, too, claimed the party will get 50 seats. But this forecast is much lower than the sweep that AAP achieved in the last two elections, indicating the high intensity of the contest this time. "Under Kejriwal's guidance, all candidates presented their ground reports, which indicated that AAP is set to win over 50 seats decisively with a close contest in seven-eight seats," Mr Rai told reporters. "Through exit polls, the Opposition is attempting to spread the narrative that they are forming the government. However, this is only a reflection of their frustration over an imminent defeat." On Friday, Mr Kejriwal alleged the BJP tried to poach AAP MLAs, following which a team of the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) came to his house to seek evidence about his allegations. When he refused to meet the ACB officials, the officials served a notice seeking proof. The ACB moved in soon after Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena ordered a probe into allegations by AAP leaders that BJP attempted to poach its candidates by offering them Rs 15 crore and ministerial berths. The BJP demanded AAP retract its charges and apologise or face legal action. Delhi BJP general secretary Vishnu Mittal also wrote to the Lt Governor seeking an investigation. Mr Kejriwal, however, at a party meeting on Friday continued with his allegation that the BJP is using exit polls to create "psychological pressure" and attempting to execute "Operation Lotus", referring to the BJP's election symbol. Counting of votes will begin at 8 am in 19 centres spread across 11 districts of the national capital. Shahdara, Central Delhi, East, South, and Southwest districts will each have one counting station. The North, West, Northeast, and Southeast districts will each have two counting stations, while the New Delhi and Northwest districts will have three counting stations each. The AAP established its dominance in Delhi's political map routing both the BJP and Congress in the 2015 assembly polls, winning 67 of the 70 assembly seats. The party again formed its government in 2020, winning 62 seats and decimating the Opposition BJP and Congress. A victory for the AAP will establish Mr Kejriwal's dominance in Delhi, while a BJP win will end his Delhi journey for now.

