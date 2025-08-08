Delhi University Issues Guidelines To Curb Defacement Ahead Of Student Union Polls

The University of Delhi on Friday issued guidelines for the upcoming DUSU polls, mandating a bond of Rs 1 lakh from candidates and banning the use of posters, wall writing, rallies, loudspeakers, and roadshows on the varsity campus.

The move comes nearly a year after the Delhi Court criticised the university over defacement of the campus during the students' union elections and stalled the results until defacement material, including posters, hoardings, and graffiti, was removed from public property.

The advisory was issued by DU Registrar Vikas Gupta, calling for strict compliance from students, colleges, and university departments. It is based on various legal provisions, court orders, and recommendations of the Lyngdoh Committee.

Speaking on the guideline, DUSU president Ronak Khatri said, "The guideline is not suitable for students, as someone from a lower-income background may not be able to afford the Rs 1 lakh bond required for nomination, which could prevent them from participating despite their willingness." To discourage defacement, the University has mandated that every contesting candidate submit a bond of Rs 1 lakh while filing nominations. This amount will be liable for forfeiture if the candidate or their supporters are found violating defacement norms, it added.

In a bid to sensitise students early on, the University has proposed introducing an "anti-defacement affidavit," similar to the anti-ragging affidavit, to be submitted at the time of admission.

According to the guidelines, colleges and departments have been directed to conduct awareness programmes to encourage students to maintain decorum on campus during the election season.

Colleges should promote and organise debates for candidates contesting the student elections, which may be uploaded on the respective websites, the guidelines read.

Colleges have also been asked to increase the size of the "walls of democracy" at two locations dedicated to putting up poll-related material, it stated.

Outside these designated areas, the use of posters, wall writing, rallies, loudspeakers, and roadshows has been strictly prohibited, it added.

As per the guidelines, candidates have also been instructed to immediately remove any unauthorised posters, especially those with misspelt names aimed at evading accountability, and report such instances to the nearest police station within 24 hours.

"Failing to do so may invite a fine of Rs 25,000, suspension, rustication, or even disqualification from contesting elections," it stated.

It further mentioned that a dedicated portal to report defacement and raise awareness on related issues will also be launched by the University and affiliated colleges.

Use of electronic media for campaigning is allowed, and colleges have been encouraged to host debates between candidates, which may be uploaded on official websites for wider viewing, the guidelines said.

The University has made it clear that the use of dhols, loudspeakers, and similar equipment is banned in and around campus premises, even after the elections are over. Additionally, entry of outsiders has been restricted, and colleges have been asked to consider installing biometric or facial recognition systems for access control.

"A committee at both college and university levels will be set up to monitor defacement and implement preventive steps. Details of these committees will be displayed on notice boards and websites," it read.

The guidelines also clarify that a student's name, as mentioned in their secondary and senior secondary certificates, will be considered for admissions and DUSU nominations. Any changes in name after admission must follow government procedures and receive University approval.

Further, DUSU office-bearers will only be allowed to book three venues — Conference Centre, Shankar Lal Hall, and Room No. 22 in Arts Faculty — for official programmes, with prior approval.

"They are barred from booking rooms in university guest houses or hostels; any violation may lead to disciplinary action, including rustication," it stated.

The University said these guidelines must be read in conjunction with existing laws, including the Metro Rail Act, the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, relevant University ordinances, and orders from the High Court of Delhi and the National Green Tribunal.

The Delhi High Court in September 2024 stalled the counting of votes scheduled for September 28 and asked for removal of defacement material, including posters, hoardings, and graffiti, and restoration of public property.

Later, on November 11, the court permitted the varsity to start vote counting of its student union elections subject to its satisfaction over campus cleaning measures by students. PTI SHB HIG