Arvind Kejriwal Leads But AAP's Atishi, Manish Sisodia Trail

The BJP has crossed the majority and is well-positioned to win the Delhi Assembly election, suggest trends even as votes are still being counted. The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which was confident of retaining power in the national capital, is seeing a rout with current trends suggesting that its top leaders Manish Sisodia and Chief Minister Atishi are trailing in their respective seats.

Mr Kejriwal, who is contesting from the New Delhi assembly constituency, is leading while the BJP's Parvesh Verma is trailing in the seat. Mr Sisodia, former education minister of Delhi, is trailing from Jangpura. Atishi is also trailing behind the BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri from Kalkaji.

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj is trailing from Greater Kailash.

His cabinet colleague Gopal Rai is leading from Babarpur while senior party leader Durgesh Pathak, AAP candidate from Rajinder Nagar, is also leading.

AAP's Amanatullah Khan, a two-time MLA from Okhla, is trailing from his seat.

AAP's Satyendar Jain, who is out on bail in a money laundering case, is also trailing from Shakur Basti.

Avadh Ojha, the IAS exam coach who joined the AAP ahead of the elections, is trailing from Patparganj, the former seat of Mr Sisodia. AAP's Somnath Bharti, a candidate from Malviya Nagar, is also trailing.

Delhi voted on February 5 to elect its members to the 70-seat assembly with the AAP showcasing its 'Delhi model' of governance to counter the BJP's corruption allegations in an aggressive campaign.

Chief Minister Atishi exuded confidence this morning that the AAP will return to power and called the election a battle between good and evil. Her cabinet colleague Saurabh Bharadwaj had said the AAP would win at least 40-45 seats. The counting trends, however, suggest otherwise.