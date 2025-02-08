"Yamuna's Curse On Arvind Kejriwal": Manoj Tiwari As BJP Heads For Delhi Win

Arvind Kejriwal is facing the curse of the Yamuna, said BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Saturday as the counting trends for Delhi elections projected an AAP rout, days after the AAP chief alleged that the Haryana government had poisoned the river and made its water unfit for drinking.

Mr Tiwari, who has headed the party's Delhi unit in the past, also pointed to the trends and said his party is going to form the government in the national capital.

"Arvind Kejriwal has betrayed the people of Delhi. Instead of clean water, he started distributing alcohol. He made the lives of contract workers and teachers difficult. He fired bus drivers, stopped pensions, and did not let the people enjoy benefits of Ayushman Bharat," he told NDTV, asserting that the BJP government will enforce the flagship health scheme in its first cabinet meeting.

The trends reflect that the people of Delhi have accepted the guarantees promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said the singer-turned-politician. "The people want a double-engine government."

On who will be the BJP's Chief Minister for Delhi - if the party continues the lead and wins the elections - Mr Tiwari said the party will decide on this later, adding, "We will have a very good Chief Minister who can run a government for 20 years."

Speaking about providing clean water to the people of Delhi, The MP from North-East Delhi said his party's government will also make the Yamuna "people friendly."

"We will clean the Yamuna in a way that people will visit the shores anytime they want. Yamuna will be turned into one of the best tourist spots, people will take a dip in it, and there will be boats in the river," said Mr Tiwari.

Asked if his party will invite Mr Kejriwal to take a dip in Yamuna, he said, "Certainly, if he does not run away to Punjab, we will ask him to take a dip in the same Yamuna about which he has been spreading lies."

He also termed the AAP's impending defeat in Delhi to "Yamuna's curse on Arvind Kejriwal" - in a jibe at AAP for accusing Haryana's BJP government of "poisoning" the river that supplies water to Delhi.

Earlier in the day, Mr Tiwari had said that the AAP was being punished for their "inaction and corruption". On the Congress's performance, the BJP leader had said the grand old party appeared worried about their future, but there's no signal that they would open their account anytime soon.

Mr Tiwari's remarks came as the counting trends projected BJP's comeback in the national capital. The counting of votes for the February 5 election began this morning with a mega lead to the BJP. The AAP fought back and increased its tally, but defeat seems certain.