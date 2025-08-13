Delhi's Big Step To Clean Up Yamuna - A Rs 917-Crore Plan Approved

In a significant step toward cleaning the Yamuna, the Delhi Jal Board has approved projects worth Rs 917 crore to boost the capital's sewage treatment capacity by 51.5 million gallons per day. The move is expected to sharply reduce the flow of untreated water into the river, one of the biggest contributors to its pollution.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier directed the Delhi government to nearly double its sewage treatment capacity to 1,500 million gallons per day by 2028 as part of the ongoing efforts to clean the river.

Major Upgrades at Yamuna Vihar and Keshopur

The largest expansion will take place at Yamuna Vihar, where the capacity of the existing sewage treatment plant will rise from 25 MGD to 40 MGD. Alongside this, a new 15 MGD plant will be built on the site. At Keshopur, the current 12 MGD facility will be upgraded to 18 MGD.

South Delhi Plants to Get a Boost

Five sewage plants in South Delhi will also see capacity upgrades under the new plan, further strengthening the city's wastewater management network.

Long-Term Operations & Maintenance

Each project will include operations and maintenance for 11-12 years, ensuring sustained efficiency and compliance with environmental norms.

A Cleaner Yamuna in Sight?

Officials say the expanded infrastructure will significantly cut the volume of untreated sewage entering the Yamuna, a problem that has plagued the river for decades. Environmental experts have welcomed the move, noting that sustained investment in sewage treatment is critical to reviving the Yamuna's ecosystem and improving water quality for communities living along its banks.

Cleaning the Yamuna has long been one of the BJP-led Delhi government's big promises, framed as both an environmental necessity and a public health goal.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Parvesh Verma have repeatedly said the river's revival will be a key test of their term in office.