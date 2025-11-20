Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia Skip 'Phansi Ghar' Probe Meet Again

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and ex-Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday skipped the Delhi Assembly's Privileges Committee meeting for the second time, deepening the political standoff over the controversial "Phansi Ghar" inauguration probe.

The move comes amid mounting tensions between the AAP leaders and the current Assembly panel, which is examining the authenticity of the structure inaugurated three years ago.

Committee chairperson Pradyumn Singh Rajput slammed the no-show, saying the panel had given Kejriwal, Sisodia, former Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, and MLA Rakhi Birla two chances to appear. "They once again did not appear before the Committee of Privileges despite being given 2 opportunities to present their version on record," he said, adding that the panel will now decide its next steps.

Kejriwal Hits Back: "Legally Unsustainable"

In a written response to the Committee's Secretary, Kejriwal challenged the very basis of the ongoing inquiry, calling it "legally unsustainable and devoid of Constitutional sanction". He argued that the 8th Legislative Assembly cannot exercise privilege jurisdiction over actions of the dissolved 7th Assembly, citing parliamentary principles and court rulings.

"Since no privilege motion regarding the 'Faansi Ghar' was pending at the time of dissolution, the Committee is constitutionally barred from resurrecting past administrative acts," Kejriwal wrote. He added that legislative privilege exists only to protect House functions from obstruction, not to scrutinise ceremonial inaugurations, and stressed there is "no allegation so far" of contempt or obstruction on his part.

Kejriwal also questioned the committee's attempt to verify the "authenticity" of the structure, calling it an overreach. "The Committee cannot determine the authenticity of a structure. Attempting to convert a privilege inquiry into verification of historical facts is a colourable exercise of power," he wrote.

Kejriwal argued that he attended the 2022 inauguration merely as a guest of the then Speaker and demanded that the summons be withdrawn and the proceedings dropped.

Political Showdown In The Assembly

The controversy first reached the Privileges Committee after current Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta raised questions about the authenticity of the 'Phansi Ghar'. Thursday's sitting was meant to advance the panel's inquiry, but the repeated absence of key AAP figures has turned the process into a political standoff.

