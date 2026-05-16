Bengal Records Highest-Ever Voter Turnout In Any Assembly Poll, Beats Tripura

West Bengal has surpassed Tripura by registering the highest-ever voter turnout in an assembly election since Independence, latest data shared by the Election Commission shows.

At 93.61 per cent voter participation in the 2013 assembly polls, Tripura so far held the distinction of recording the highest turnout in a state poll.

But according to the latest EC data as made available on Thursday, West Bengal has recorded a turnout of 93.71 per cent.

Tripura, Nagaland, and Manipur have been witnessing high voter turnouts of 90 per cent and above in assembly polls over the years.

On May 1, West Bengal surpassed Nagaland and Manipur by registering a 92.67 per cent provisional turnout, the state's highest since Independence, in the April assembly polls.

West Bengal's previous highest voter turnout of 84.72 per cent was recorded in the 2013 elections.

Tripura recorded a 93.61 per cent turnout in the 2013 polls.

On April 9, Assam and Puducherry surpassed their highest-ever poll participation by recording a voter turnout of 85.38 per cent and 89.83 per cent, respectively.

Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of 84.69 per cent, bettering its previous highest poll participation of 78.29 per cent in 2011.

In the state, women's participation was 85.76 per cent against men's 83.57 per cent.

In West Bengal, 92.69 per cent of women voters turned up at the polling stations in the first phase, compared to 90.92 per cent of men.

Tamil Nadu, where all the 234 seats went to polls on April 23, has 5.73 crore voters.

West Bengal, where polling was held in two phases, has 3.6 crore voters.

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