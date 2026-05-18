PM Modi Meets Norway King In Oslo, Highlights India's Rapid Transformation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called on King Harald V of Norway and highlighted India's rapid transformation and the emerging opportunities it offers for Norwegian businesses.

PM Modi, who arrived here earlier in the day on a two-day visit from Sweden, called on King Harald V at the Royal Palace in Oslo King Harald V conferred upon PM Modi Norway's highest civilian honour, the Grand Cross of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit, for his contribution in advancing the India-Norway relationship and his leadership.

PM Modi "highlighted India's rapid transformation and the emerging opportunities it offers for Norwegian businesses and partners in technology and innovation," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

The King hosted a luncheon in honour of PM Modi.

This is PM Modi's maiden visit to Norway, and marks the first visit by an Indian prime minister to the country in 43 years.

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