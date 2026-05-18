After PM Modi's Visit, Sweden Now A Strategic Partner: What India Gains

- Prime Minister Modi's Sweden visit upgraded ties to a Strategic Partnership with a Joint Action Plan
- Focus areas include AI, defence, critical minerals, green transition, space, digital infrastructure
- Sweden-India Technology and AI Corridor connects startups, academia, and industry for innovation
PM Modi Sweden Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Sweden was not ceremonial diplomacy. It was economic statecraft.
In Gothenburg, alongside Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, India and Sweden elevated ties to a Strategic Partnership and adopted a Joint Action Plan (2026-2030).
The message was clear: India is aligning with innovation-heavy, technology-rich European economies to future-proof its growth story.
This was not about trade in goods alone. This was about AI, defence manufacturing, critical minerals, green transition, space, digital infrastructure, and resilient supply chains.
What India Gains From The Strategic Upgrade
The partnership rests on four pillars:
- Strategic dialogue for security and stability
- Next-generation economic partnership
- Emerging technologies and trusted connectivity
- People, planet, health and resilience
For India, this translates into tangible gains:
1) Technology Transfer, Not Just Trade: Sweden is home to global leaders in telecom, clean tech, mobility, defence systems, mining tech, and life sciences. India wants co-development and co-manufacturing, not imports. PM Modi underlined that Swedish firms setting up production in India shows ties are moving beyond buyer-seller to industrial partnership.
2) The AI & Deep-Tech Corridor (SITAC): The Sweden-India Technology and AI Corridor connects startups, academia, and industry across AI, 6G, quantum, semiconductors, and digital infra. This plugs directly into India's AI Mission and semiconductor push.
3) Green Transition & Critical Minerals: Sweden's strength in sustainable mining, electric mobility, green energy, and smart cities aligns with India's green hydrogen, EV, and urban transition goals.
4) Defence Manufacturing In India: Swedish defence firms expanding manufacturing in India fits perfectly into "Make in India for the world".
5) Space Cooperation: Both countries' space agencies will work on an instrument for India's Venus Orbiter mission-a high-technology, trust-based collaboration.
The Trade Ambition: Double In Five Years
Swedish PM Kristersson publicly stated the joint ambition: Double bilateral trade and investments within five years.
This is linked directly to the recently concluded India-EU Free Trade Agreement, which leaders described as the beginning of a new phase of economic ties. Why this matters for India:
- EU markets become easier to access via trusted partners like Sweden
- Swedish capital and technology can scale in India's manufacturing ecosystem
- Supply chains get diversified away from geopolitical chokepoints
India-Sweden Bilateral Trade
|Indicator
|Status (2025)
|Bilateral trade
|$7.75 billion
|Trade in 2016
|$2.86 billion
|Swedish FDI in India
|$2.59 billion cumulative
|Swedish firms in India
|280+ companies
|Indian firms in Sweden
|75+ companies
|Key Indian exports
|Pharma, textiles, engineering goods, chemicals
|Key Swedish exports
|Machinery, vehicles, telecom gear, precision tools
India is now Sweden's third largest trading partner in Asia. The trade base is already diversified. The new push is toward high-value sectors.
Why Sweden Matters More Than Its Size
Sweden is a small country. But it is a technology superpower. It leads in:
- Sustainable mining and critical minerals tech
- Clean mobility and EV ecosystems
- Telecom and digital networks
- Life sciences and med-tech
- Defence electronics and aerospace components
- Urban sustainability and smart infrastructure
These are precisely the sectors India wants to scale between now and 2047.
The Geopolitical Undercurrent
Both leaders repeatedly referred to:
- Resilient supply chains
- Economic security
- Counter-terror cooperation
- Reform of multilateral institutions
This is India and Europe aligning amid a volatile global order -- Russia-Ukraine war, US-Israel-Iran war, Trump's "hot-and-cold" policy with Europe. India is positioning itself as a trusted manufacturing, R&D, and digital partner for Europe. Sweden becomes a gateway.
Institutional Depth Already Exists
This is not a new relationship. Mechanisms already active:
- Joint Commission for Economic, Industrial & Scientific Cooperation (JCEISC)
- Joint Working Groups on space, digital tech, healthcare, renewable energy, defence, environment
- India-Sweden Business Leaders Round Table
- LeadIT (Industry Transition Partnership for climate action)
The new Action Plan gives these bodies sharper economic targets.
What Happens Next
- Faster movement of Swedish manufacturing into India
- Higher Swedish participation in India's AI, semiconductor, EV, green hydrogen push
- More Indian tech, pharma, and IT presence in Sweden
- Trade acceleration once India-EU FTA is operationalised
- SME and startup platform to drive jobs and innovation
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world