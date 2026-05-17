India, Sweden Upgrade Bilateral Ties To 'Strategic Partnership'

India and Sweden on Sunday agreed to elevate the bilateral relationship to a Strategic Partnership, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with his Swedish counterpart Ulf Kristersson, focusing on trade, technology, defence, and other key sectors.

PM Modi, who arrived earlier today for a two-day visit, was also awarded the 'Royal Order of the Polar Star, Degree Commander Grand Cross' in recognition of his exceptional contribution to the India-Sweden relationship and his visionary leadership.

During the delegation-level talks, the two leaders reviewed the full spectrum of India-Sweden relations and agreed to elevate the bilateral relationship to a Strategic Partnership, marking a major milestone in the relationship, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

The leaders discussed ways to deepen cooperation in trade & investment, technology and innovation, green transition, space, emerging technologies, defence & security, SMEs, research and people-to-people ties. The bilateral trade reached USD 7.75 billion in 2025.

They agreed to identify new opportunities in the spirit of the India-EU Strategic Partnership and recently concluded the India-EU FTA for the benefit of their peoples.

PM Kristersson appreciated the strides being made by India in the field of digital transformation and Artificial Intelligence.

He also noted the positive contribution of the Indian community in Sweden. Prime Minister Modi invited further Swedish participation in India's growth story.

The leaders also exchanged perspectives on regional and global issues. They emphasised the urgency to reform the UN and multilateral organisations, and agreed to advance cooperation in multilateral fora.

Crown Princess Victoria also participated in the meeting and conveyed warm wishes from the King and Queen of Sweden.

PM Modi thanked his hosts for the warm welcome and conveyed warm wishes to King Carl XVI Gustav on his 80th birthday.

Separately, PM Modi also met Robert Maersk Uggla, Chairman of Maersk and discussed the large scope of opportunities in India and deepening investments, especially in sectors like port infrastructure, logistics and more.

PM Modi appreciated Maersk's longstanding presence in India and encouraged them to invest in new business opportunities in the fields of maritime logistics and port infrastructure in the country, Jaiswal said in a post on X.

"They also discussed collaboration in green shipping and skilled mobility," Jaiswal added.

Earlier, the prime minister's aircraft was escorted by Swedish Air Force jets as it entered the European country's airspace.

He was given a warm welcome at the airport by his Swedish counterpart in a special gesture. PM Modi had earlier visited Sweden in 2018 for the first-ever India-Nordic Summit.

Soon after arriving in Gothenburg, PM Modi met members of the Indian diaspora. He was welcomed with musical performances, including the rendition of 'Vaishnava Jana To' bhajan by Swedish opera singer Charlotta Huldt and a mesmerising Bharatanatyam performance by the students of Lilla Akademien.

During the reception, in the presence of PM Kristersson, a spectacular example of Bengali culture was showcased. "Bengali culture is popular world over and Sweden is no exception," PM Modi said on social media.

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