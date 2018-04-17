PM Modi Calls On Sweden King, Discusses Bilateral Cooperation PM Modi arrived in Stockholm yesterday, the first bilateral visit by an Indian premier to the Nordic nation in 30 years.

PM Modi's visit to the Nordic nation is the first by an Indian premier in 30 years. Stockholm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today called on Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf and exchanged views on strengthening bilateral cooperation across several sectors.



PM Modi arrived in Stockholm yesterday, the first bilateral visit by an Indian premier to the Nordic nation in 30 years.



Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven received PM Modi at the airport. PM Modi and King Lofven also travelled together in the same vehicle from the airport to the hotel.



He will also hold bilateral meetings with his Swedish counterpart Stefan Lofven and leaders of four other Nordic nations.



"10 engagements in 10 hours- a hectic day begins for PM @narendramodi in Stockholm! Call on King of Sweden, bilateral meeting with @SwedishPM & 4 Nordic countries' leaders, roundtable meeting with Swedish CEOs, call by Leader of Opposition, India-Nordic Summit and Community event," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.



"Royal start to the day! PM @narendramodi called on His Majesty the King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden. Leaders exchanged views on strengthening bilateral cooperation across several sectors," Mr Kumar said.



PM Modi is on the first leg of his five-day foreign tour which will also take him to the UK where he will attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).



Earlier, ahead of his visit, PM Modi said in New Delhi he was looking forward to deepening bilateral engagement with both countries in a number of areas including trade, investment and clean energy.



PM Modi had said he and king Lofven would interact with top business leaders of both countries and chart out a future roadmap of cooperation in sectors such as trade and investment, science and technology, clean energy and smart cities.



India and Sweden will also jointly organise the India-Nordic Summit in Stockholm tomorrow. The summit will also be attended by the prime ministers of Finland, Norway, Denmark and Iceland.



From Sweden, Modi will tonight travel to the UK where he will also attend the CHOGM, besides holding bilateral talks with his British counterpart Theresa May.



He will have a brief stopover at Berlin, Germany, on April 20 while on his way back home.





