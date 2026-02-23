"Senseless DMK": BJP Snaps After Udhayanidhi Stalin's 'Father Of PM' Remark

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin is under fire for a scathing attack against the opposition AIADMK-BJP alliance ahead of the Assembly election in April/May. He had said the ruling DMK does not fear Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "not even if the father of the PM comes".

Stalin also targeted AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami at a DMK youth wing event in Coimbatore Sunday, saying, "We must drive out Edappadi Palaniswami, who faced 10 defeats."

The BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla called the DMK "senseless, ethicless, and moralless" and raked up last week's 'shirtless' protest by allies Congress at the India AI Impact Summit, and Stalin Jr's comments about 'sanatan dharma' - that it is against equality and social justice - in 2024.

"Congress went shirtless, topless, and characterless in the way it protested at the AI Summit. Actually, it was not a protest; it was a disruption. And now the DMK, its ally, has gone senseless, ethicless, and moralless," Poonawalla told news agency ANI.

"Udhayanidhi Stalin, who has given death threats to Hindus and called for the genocide of Hindus, is now targeting the Prime Minister's late father. Imagine, during the Bihar elections, the INDIA Alliance targeted and abused his mother. They have used more than 150 abusive words, especially against his mother and father, particularly because he comes from the OBC community," he claimed.

Poonawalla was joined by N Ramchander Rao, the BJP's Telangana unit chief, who said Udhayanidhi Stalin's remark showed the Tamil Nadu ruling party is "frustrated".

"Tamil Nadu elections are likely to take place within two months. The political statements by the ruling party show that they are frustrated. Therefore, they are attacking the BJP-AIADMK alliance. Not only that, but they are also attacking the Prime Minister... These are all indications that the DMK is going to lose in Tamil Nadu," Rao claimed.

#WATCH | Hyderabad: Telangana BJP President N. Ramchander Rao says, "Tamil Nadu elections are likely to take place within two months. The political statements by the ruling party show that they are frustrated. Therefore, they are attacking the BJP-AIADMK alliance. Not only that,… pic.twitter.com/LqIVPlaTBj — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2026

"Their frustration is making them comment personally on the Prime Minister... they are trying to insult Hinduism and 'sanatan dharma' with their statements... I'm sure the DMK will lose their essence and BJP and AIADMK will form the government in Tamil Nadu," he declared.

On Sunday Stalin Jr called the election a contest between Tamil Nadu and Delhi.

"Whenever Modi appears on television, people get frightened about what he is going to announce. Demonetisation and the corona (lockdown) announcements by Modi made people fearful."

"But if Stalin appears on TV, people are happy about the new schemes. We'll never leave our rights for the welfare of Tamil Nadu. We'll not fear PM Modi, not even if his father comes."