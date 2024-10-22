'Won't Apologise': Udhayanidhi Stalin On 'Sanatan Dharma' Remark

Udhayanidhi Stalin had said 'Sanatan Dharma' ought to be "annihilated like mosquitos causing malaria"

Tamil Nadu's Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has tacitly said he will not apologise for his comments on 'Sanatan Dharma'.

Addressing a gathering in Dindigul district after presiding over a wedding, Udhayanidhi Stalin stressed his comments were an extension of the work done by Dravidian icon Periyar who fought for the empowerment of women and against the denial of education to them.

"Periyar gave his voice to oppose (this practice). Anna Durai gave his voice, Karunanidhi gave his voice and I told the same. They've added what I didn't say and lied. Now cases have been filed not just in Tamil Nadu but in many places across India. They asked me to apologise in the court. I said what I said is said. I am Karunanidhi's grandson and will not apologise for anything", he said.

This is the first time Udhayanidhi Stalin has commented on this after becoming the Deputy Chief Minister.

In March he had said 'Sanatan Dharma' ought to be "annihilated like mosquitos causing malaria and dengue.

Although courts had made strong observations on the issue, his legal team argues that in Tamil Nadu and southern states, 'Sanatan Dharma' has always been seen through the prism of untouchability and discrimination on the basis of castes and that his comments ought to be seen in that context. They claim that had no intention to hurt any Hindu sentiment.

Largely focussing on women empowerment and the ruling DMK's contribution to the cause over the years including legislation for property rights for women and monthly assistance of thousand rupees, he took on Governor RN Ravi as well on the recent issue of skipping a line from the Tamil Nadu anthem which had the word Dravida at a function he presided over.

Chief Minister MK Stalin elevated Udhayanidhi Stalin as Deputy Chief Minister superseding several senior ministers triggering opposition criticism of family politics and dynasty. The party, however, denies the charge, claiming Udhayanidhi has been democratically elected.