DMK Sacks Worker Accused Of "Grooming" Women For Sex With Politicians

The DMK worker whose wife accused him of attempted sexual exploitation, has been sacked by Tamil Nadu's Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

The sacking of the Deivaseyal, who claimed to be the Deputy Secretary of the DMK's youth wing, came amid threats of a massive protest by the Opposition leader E Palaniswami. The AIADMK has said the police has taken no action because of the links of the accused to the ruling party.

Mr Palaniswami has said he would call for a massive protest if no action was taken by the ruling DMK. He drew parallels of this case with the horrific 2019 Pollachi sex abuse case, which happened when his party was in power.

Read: Huge Row After DMK Worker's Wife Says He 'Groomed' Women For Politicians



The woman, a 20-year-old college student from Arakkonam district, has alleged that her husband attempted to send her to other party leaders for sex and has exploited more than 15 other women.

The woman said her husband's "job" is to torture 20-year-old girls to sleep with politicians and no action has been taken against him.

He would "abuse me before everyone", she said. "When I complain, he threatens to cut me into pieces. He tortured me in the car and told me to sleep with the men he pointed to... I can't even leave my home. I couldn't take my exams," she added.

In her appeal, she called upon DMK boss and Chief Minister MK Stalin to act, saying she would kill herself otherwise. She also said her husband has links with the state's School Education Minister, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.

The police say investigation is in progress but there is no evidence so far that has been forced to sleep with other men.